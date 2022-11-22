six randstad executives named to staffing industry analysts' "global power 150 - women in staffing" list

awards mark the eighth consecutive year that randstad executives have featured

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Randstad executives from around the world have been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list. Each year, SIA recognizes the industry's most influential female leaders and highlights their talents and achievements. The 2022 list features six Randstad executives - a testament to the organization's commitment to empowering women in the workplace.

Comprised of 100 women from the Americas and 50 from around the globe, the Global Power 150 spotlights CEO's, entrepreneurs, divisions heads, technologists, attorneys and more for their contributions to the industry. The Randstad honorees from the Americas 100 list include:

Karen Fichuk , CEO, Randstad North America; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V.

Alisia Genzler , Group President and Chief Client Officer, Randstad Technologies

Sue Marcus , Managing Director, Randstad Sourceright North America

Randstad's International 50 honorees include:

Rebecca Henderson , CEO, Randstad Global Businesses; Executive Board Member, Randstad N.V.

Tania De Decker , Managing Director, Randstad Enterprise Group

Louisa Wilson , Chief Commercial Officer, Randstad Sourceright, and Managing Director, Customer Acceleration, Randstad Sourceright and Randstad Enterprise Group

"I would like to congratulate all 150 honorees for this well-deserved recognition,'' said Randstad CEO, Sander van 't Noordende. "As the global market leader, it is our responsibility to set the precedent. I am very proud of our leaders for their essential efforts in creating a diverse, inclusive workplace and look forward to the amazing contributions to come."

