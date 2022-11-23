Givex Launches Digital Gift Cards in Malaysia and Singapore for Notable Global Luxury Retailer

The global fintech company now supports more than 30 of the retailer's locations in Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Australia

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Global fintech company Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today the launch of a digital gift card program for a major U.S.-based luxury retailer in Malaysia and Singapore. This partnership began in late 2021 with physical gift card programs in Australia, Hong Kong, Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.

"Our continued partnership with this storied retailer illustrates Givex's scalability, seamless integrations and ability to support multiple currencies," said John Sydoruk, managing director of Givex Asia. "The Givex team worked hard to integrate our leading gift card program with the websites for the various countries to ensure a seamless user experience."

Givex Asia has celebrated other recent client wins, including agreements to provide gift cards and Customer WebSuite (CWS) to sell digital gift cards online for fast food, full-service, and fine dining restaurants.

"2022 has been an incredible year for Givex as a whole, and we are proud of the growth coming out of the Asia office," said Sydoruk. "We look forward to expanding our relationships with existing clients for additional products, and bringing new clients on board in 2023."

In addition to online and physical gift cards, Givex offers an end-to-end solution that can support multi-unit, multi-national chains, including leading point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs , Kitchen Display System (KDS), GivexPay and more. The global company has 118,000 active client locations in more than 100 countries.

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 118,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

