InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for a Comforter (PTA 122)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I would awaken in the middle of the night and find my wife had taken the entire comforter. I thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening," said an inventor, from Battleground, Wash., "so I invented the INFINITY COMFORTER. My design would help keep individuals warm and comfortable throughout the night."

The invention provides an improved design for a comforter. In doing so, it prevents a partner from pulling the blanket to his/her side of the bed. As a result, it increases comfort and warmth and it could contribute to a more relaxing sleep. The invention features an adjustable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

