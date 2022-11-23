PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH CELSIUS® TO BECOME OFFICIAL ENERGY DRINK PARTNER

CELSIUS® Essential Energy is the presenting partner of this Friday's 2022 PFL World Championship

Wide-ranging partnership will see top PFL fighters become brand ambassadors, naming rights to CELSIUS® VIP Cageside Club, and in-cage activations

Tickets available now for 2022 PFL World Championship at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a multi-year deal with CELSIUS® Essential Energy to become the Official Energy Drink Partner of the PFL. To kick off the expansive agreement, CELSIUS® will be the presenting partner of the 2022 PFL World Championship taking place this Friday, November 25 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Photo by Professional Fighters League (PRNewswire)

Under the deal, CELSIUS® will have naming rights to the VIP Cageside Club and the winner of each matchup will enjoy the energy drink inside the PFL SmartCage at every event, with the latter beginning in 2023. Additionally, CELSIUS® will collaborate with select PFL world-class fighters who are also CELSIUS® consumers to serve as brand ambassadors. CELSIUS® and the PFL will also create custom social content to engage the league's young, dynamic audience and there will be commercial inventory and integrations on PFL's broadcast partner, ESPN.

"The PFL is incredibly excited to partner with CELSIUS, a rapidly growing and dynamic brand," said PFL Chief Revenue Officer Jon Tuck. "The PFL and CELSIUS are like minded companies, as two brands that are innovators in established sectors. CELSIUS' focus on living fit and a healthy lifestyle are symbiotic with our fighters who are amongst the best athletes in the world, as well as our young active fan base."

"CELSIUS is excited to partner with an innovative, fast-growing league like PFL," said CELSIUS Vice President of Marketing Kyle Watson. "PFL and their world-class fighters align with our brand and consumers who focus on a healthy lifestyle and LIVING FIT. We are looking forward to working on exciting campaigns together that aim to educate consumers on both brands."

The 2022 PFL World Championship is MMA's richest night, as finalists will face off for six world titles and six $1 million champion's purses. Superstar Kayla Harrison will look to earn her third PFL title when she takes on knockout artist Larissa Pacheco in the card's main event.

ESPN+ PPV will stream the PPV ($49.99) card live at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and ESPN+ will exclusively stream the undercard at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT. Pre-fight show coverage will start at 5:00pm ET on ESPN+.

Tickets for the biggest night in MMA are available here with prices ranging from $70 - $195 with VIP tickets available for $600.

PFL is the first and only MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and features an elite talent roster. PFL has live event coverage in 160 countries on leading distribution platforms and delivers a unique, innovative product to MMA fans around the world.

CELSIUS® is functional, Essential Energy, a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with proven, premium ingredients, 7 Essential Vitamins and zero sugar, CELSIUS® was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and broadcast and streamed worldwide to 160 countries, with partners including Channel 4, DirecTV, RMC Sport, Eurosport, Sky Sports, and more. The PFL roster is world-class, with 25% of PFL fighters independently ranked in the top 25 in the world. The PFL proprietary SmartCage data and analytics platform powers real-time betting and provides next-gen viewing experience.

PFL has over two-dozen blue-chip brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, IBM, GEICO, DraftKings, Bose, Socios.com, Air Force Reserve, US Marine Corps, and more. PFL is backed by major investors including Ares Capital, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Swan Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and several NBA, MLB, and NHL team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

About CELSIUS ® Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsius.com

