Super Soccer Game is Live on LiveMe During World Cup 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, LiveMe released the Super Soccer Game as part of World Cup celebrations for LiveMe fans. Super Soccer is a competitive game with multiplayer real-time communication via a control panel that enables the users to engage in the game.

Two creators will be commenting in two separate game live rooms as two teams. Creators can choose their favored national flag for their teams to represent. Backed by technology, creators' screens will be superimposed over the real-time image of the game in the live room. Rewards will be added to the creators' LiveMe wallets after the show, and bonuses will be based on the team's performance.

As for the user side, they can play the game by choosing players, betting on the winners, and kicking soccer balls. Each team has 10 players maximum, and users can click the play button to start selecting the player. Three levels of players can be chosen. When all spots on the team have been filled, the option to select players will no longer be available. Additionally, penalty kicks will be in each game.

Currently, the game has to be an invitation-only for the creator's side by LiveMe, but users can participate in the game anytime when the game is live.

For more interesting in-app experiences, check LiveMe.

About LiveMe

Headquartered in Singapore, LiveMe runs in over 200 countries and regions with offices in America, MENA, and Asia. LiveMe America was registered in Los Angeles in 2016, taking a key role in operating American creator businesses and local events.

For the past 6 years, LiveMe has been recognized by major media and app stores. Fast Company listed LiveMe as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2018. Samsung Galaxy Store awarded LiveMe "Best Entertainment App" in 2020.

Nowadays, over 3 million creators are active in the LiveMe community. They create diverse content, and build bridges connecting people from all over the world. Everyone has a stage to show their talents, make international friends and gain income.

In 2017, LiveMe fundraised on its own from outside venture funds, including Matrix and TPG. In September 2019, LiveMe was deconsolidated from Cheetah Mobile, which no longer held any controlling power over LiveMe.

