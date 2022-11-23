The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation and Embassy of Ukraine in the USA present D.C. premiere of Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF) and the Embassy of Ukraine in the USA will present the Washington, D.C. premiere of Freedom on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom at the National Press Club on November 30, 2022.

New documentary "Freedom on Fire" will premiere in D.C. on November 30 at the National Press Club

Freedom on Fire documents the first six months of full-scale war in Ukraine and is the sequel to the 2015 Oscar- and Emmy-nominated documentary Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom. The film premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in August and was recently screened at the 2022 Halifax International Security Forum.

The D.C. premiere will feature a Q&A session with director Evgeny Afineevsky as well as three people from the film: Nataliia Nagorna, a Ukrainian war journalist for the television channel 1+1; Anna Zaitseva, who hid with her infant son underneath the Azovstal steel plant for more than two months before being taken through a Russian filtration camp; and Dmytro "Orest" Kozatskyi, head of the press service of the Azov Battalion who released the now famous photos of wounded defenders in the sieged Azovstal steel plant before he was taken captive by the Russians.

The event will be moderated by Hollie McKay, a war crimes investigator, author, and journalist who formerly worked for Fox News. She has just returned from reporting in Ukraine.

Director Evgeny Afineevsky has dedicated Freedom on Fire to "all journalists, filmmakers, and members of the press who have been killed and who are risking their lives today to shine a light on the stories and images of different conflicts for the world to see." During the film premiere, USUF and the Embassy of Ukraine will honor the eight journalists who have been killed in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. Two of these journalists were reporting for Fox News.

For more information or to reserve tickets to the film premiere, please visit: https://usukraine.org/events/freedom-on-fire-dc-premiere.

About the U.S.-Ukraine Foundation

The U.S.-Ukraine Foundation (USUF) is a D.C.-based 501(c)(3) "do tank" that has supported Ukraine's development of democracy, a free market economy, human rights, and strategic partnership with the U.S. since 1991. USUF currently has several humanitarian assistance projects providing food, clean water, shelter, and medical supplies to Ukraine. For more information, visit: www.usukraine.org.

