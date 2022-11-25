Xincheng County: Great cattle industry makes rural revitalization greater

XINCHENG, China, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattle breeding is one of the main industries for poverty alleviation in Xincheng, Guangxi. For the past few years, Xincheng County has ramped up efforts to carry out the strategy of "enhancing agricultural steadiness" and supported and mobilized the mass to develop cattle breeding industry. This consolidates the achievements in poverty alleviation, injects impetus to rural revitalization, and pushes forward high-quality county economic development. In the first half of this year, the gross production value of this county shows a year-on-year growth of 3.3%, and the value for agriculture, animal husbandry and fishery a year-on-year growth of 5.3%.

Acting according to local conditions and stepping up upgradation in industrial transformation

Xincheng County, located in mountainous area stricken by stony desertification, is bad in geographical condition and weak in industry foundation. Wei Meng, secretary of Xincheng County Committee, says that the county gives priority to extending the cattle industry chain, strengthening cattle-leading industries and enhancing added value of the cattle industry to make progress in rural revitalization.

In recent years, Xincheng County, grounding its effort in advantage in featured industry, has adopted the development pattern led by leading enterprises, cooperatives, producing bases and farmer households and put in place 'Cattle City in Southern China', a project for the whole industry chain, with total investment value of RMB 1.428 billion. Also, with Silian town as the core region, a full industry chain comprised of a butchery, a marketing center, cold-chain logistics and 5 farming bases has been built. It covers all the towns and administrative villages, stepping up the upgradation of industrial transformation.

Enhancing revenue and living better life through higher yield

Xincheng County has opened up new channels for increasing revenue, including land conversion, planting pasture, cow breeding in every farmer household, and centralized fat cow breeding through cooperatives, which helps the mass to live a better life.

Also, the cooperatives and farmer households can gain capital through loan pattern for cattle breeding, which is comprised of enterprise guarantee, bonding company, bank, and cooperatives or households. Services in technology, marketing and training are provided by the enterprises. Every cooperative can raise and market 300-800 fat cows a year and gain the minimum dividend of over RMB 3,000. Also, every farmer household can feed and raise 5-20 cows, each of which can bring the profit of more than RMB 6,000. Households who do not have place for cattle breeding can use leased land for pasture planting, growing and harvesting or can help the producing bases and cooperatives to bring up the cattle, with average revenue per month RMB 2,500 - 3,000.

In Xincheng County, led by 'Cattle City in Southern China', it is estimated that 100,000 plus beef cattle can be reared in a year. Also, more than 10,000 households will breed cows, and over 7,000 farmers will invest in planting pasture, with average annual revenue for each household over RMB 30,000 and for each cooperative more than RMB 900,000.

Interconnected interest booms the rural collective economy

For the past few years, Xincheng County has found through trial and error and established the interest mechanism connecting the group and each farm household, and the cattle economy in towns and administrative villages has flourished. Meanwhile, distribution mode featuring minimum interest and dividend redistribution has been adopted, which ensures that fruitful results rural collective economy gains can be brought to all people in the villages.

Additionally, based on the preferential policy, cooperation between Guangxi and Guangdong, targeted assistance and other advantages, Xincheng County has made progress in building the clustered assistance system and expanded the investment in the assistance, which develops the rural collective economy with 'Cattle City in Southern China' and other full-industry-chain projects. In 2021, the total rural collective economic revenue in the county reached around RMB 23.2031 million. It is projected to witness a year-on-year increase of more than 7% this year.

For the next step, Xincheng County will try to build business area for the full industry chain of the 'Cattle City in Southern China', and products will be sold to Guangdong, Yunnan, Guizhou, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hunan and other proximal provinces and regions, making this specialized county region city more renown to other regions.

Caption: In Lianjiang Breeding Base of the Poverty Alleviation Project of the "Southern Cattle City" Whole Industry Chain, cattle are leisurely eating grass.

