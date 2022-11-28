Blackbaud Celebrates Social Good Organizations Making an Impact on GivingTuesday

Blackbaud Will Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell Today to Kick Off the Global Start of the Worldwide Giving Day

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq to celebrate the 10th anniversary of GivingTuesday, the global movement focused on spreading generosity on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"GivingTuesday is a day designed to encourage people to give back—whether it's time, donations or the power of their voices," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "As a founding partner of the movement, and as a company that supports social good organizations every day of the year, we are thrilled to help kick off this important day that makes a difference for so many nonprofits and charitable causes around the world. As we ring the Nasdaq closing bell today, GivingTuesday will be starting in the Asia-Pacific region and will continue around the globe, giving everyone a chance to get involved in a cause they care about."

Blackbaud Powers Social Good

In order to help social good organizations achieve meaningful outcomes throughout the year, Blackbaud is committed to delivering cutting-edge, purpose-built solutions for fundraising, financial management, education, corporate social responsibility, ESG and more. Blackbaud connects millions of people to hundreds of thousands of causes and institutions in more than 100 countries around the world—every day and on major giving days like GivingTuesday. In fact, organizations that use Blackbaud technology raise, invest, manage and award more than $100 billion each year.

This includes organizations like:

North America since the early 1980s, providing greater independence for people who are blind. Fidelco's staff has reimagined their GivingTuesday approach with support from Blackbaud and created a similar "Giving Day" campaign for International Guide Dog Day in April that exceeded revenue goals by 68% this year. Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation , which has placed over 1,600 guide dogs acrosssince the early 1980s, providing greater independence for people who are blind. Fidelco's staff has reimagined their GivingTuesday approach with support from Blackbaud and created a similar "Giving Day" campaign for International Guide Dog Day in April that exceeded revenue goals by 68% this year.

Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital , which helps over 8,500 kids and youth with disabilities and complex medical needs every year access care that focuses on their physical, mental and emotional well-being, and powers their infinite potential and possibility. Using Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® as their donor database, Holland Bloorview will raise funds on GivingTuesday to ensure that kids with disabilities and their families have a place to turn to in times of need.

$4.25 billion goal for the Campaign for Carolina one year ahead of schedule with Blackbaud CRM™ at the center of its fundraising operations. Donations to the campaign support scholarships as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the university. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill , which recently exceeded the university's landmarkgoal for the Campaign for Carolina one year ahead of schedule with Blackbaud CRM™ at the center of its fundraising operations. Donations to the campaign support scholarships as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at the university.

The Wales Air Ambulance Charity , which adopted Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT to develop more meaningful, long-term relationships with donors in order to fulfill their vision of adding an overnight helicopter ambulance to their fleet. With this addition, Wales Air Ambulance can provide life-saving services 24/7 to the people of Wales.

As a company dedicated to corporate citizenship, Blackbaud is engaging its own employees to give back, matching employee donations to charitable causes and hosting volunteer events throughout the end of the year. In addition, JustGiving® from Blackbaud is the official giving partner in the U.K. for this year's GivingTuesday. In partnership with the Chartered Institute of Fundraising, JustGiving has created a donations portal for GivingTuesday, making it easy and cost-effective for charities to receive donations. All donations made through the portal have 0% fees with 100% of every donation going to charity.

Tune In

Nasdaq will livestream the bell ringing at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time today, and more details will be shared on Blackbaud and Nasdaq social media channels. Social good organizations looking for resources to maximize the impact of their year-end fundraising can visit Blackbaud's GivingTuesday Impact Hub for more information and insights.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

