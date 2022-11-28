Federal Funding to Help Mitchell College Upskill Regional Workforce

NEW LONDON, Conn., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT) recently presented Mitchell College President Tracy Y. Espy, Ph.D., with newly released Community Project funding of $550,000 for the college's Digital Innovation Hub for Educational Excellence (DIHEE).

Courtney was instrumental in securing the funding for the DIHEE, which will offer industry-demand programs via certifications, badges, micro-credentials and advanced credentials in STEM and Mental Health fields.

Professional certification preparation includes IT, cybersecurity and project management, as well as Lean Six Sigma Yellow & Green. Courses will prepare learners to take certification exams and provide vouchers to take the exam.

The Mitchell College Library will house flexible learning and collaboration spaces and provide access to computers and support staff for the digital learning supported by the Digital Innovation Hub.

President Espy said, "Meeting the needs of the community and regional industry to prepare the workforce for in-demand careers is paramount to the well-being of our region and our state. The DIHEE provides access, connectedness and flexibility to a whole new group of learners who are seeking to upskill and expand their job opportunities. We are grateful that Congressman Courtney supports Mitchell College's vision to support and grow Connecticut's workforce in alignment with the state's workforce development goals, and the needs of the region."

About Mitchell College

An inclusive 4-year independent college, Mitchell welcomes a "kaleidoscope of learners" – a wide spectrum of diversity in race, gender, class, ethnicity and learning style. Mitchell developed its distinct educational approach over more than 80 years, blending a tradition of mentoring with an expertise in teaching diverse learning styles to create the innovative Mitchell Ability Model. Through a journey of self-discovery, learning adaptability, four-year career development, and mastery of essential abilities, students are challenged, supported and equipped for lifelong success. Mitchell is committed to the broader community through building strong, creative and cooperative partnerships. Located on a beautiful waterfront campus in historic New London, Connecticut, it is also home to championship NCAA Division III athletics, Thames at Mitchell College, the Mystic Program, and the renowned Bentsen Learning Center.

