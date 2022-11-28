Singularity Future Technology Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. ("Singularity" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SGLY) announced today that by a decision dated November 22, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") granted Singularity's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), subject to the Company evidencing compliance with Nasdaq's filing requirement on or before February 28, 2023, and certain other conditions. The Company is working to file its delinquent periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable and thereby timely evidence compliance with the terms of the Panel's decision. However, there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to do so.

(PRNewsfoto/Singularity Future Technology Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

About Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: SGLY)

On January 3, 2022, the Company changed its name from Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: SGLY). Singularity is a logistics integrated solution provider, primarily focused on providing logistics, resources, equipment and other logistical support to blockchain and crypto mining businesses. Since 2020, the Company has worked to capitalize on its experience in global logistics management to develop a presence in the blockchain supply management area. At present, Singularity distributes, sells and markets crypto mining machines through its Thor Miner joint venture and maintains a warehouse providing inventory control and management services in Houston, TX.

