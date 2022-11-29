Cardinality.ai Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Cardinality.ai recognized State or Local Government Partner of the Year winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role in helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Cardinality's software as a service (SaaS) platform was used at Maryland Total Human-services Integrated Network (MD THINK) to build a modern, intuitive, and mobile-friendly state-wide case management system. It presented a transition from a program-centric to client-centric approach to case intake and management. Cardinality's configurable low-code platform with multiple functional modules provided modern capabilities around workflows, assessments, analytics, and application program interfaces (APIs). MD THINK used these to build a modern, intuitive, and mobile-friendly child, juvenile, and adult management system ( CJAMS ) used across Maryland.

Thiag Loganathan, Cardinality's Co-founder and CEO, shared: "We are proud to be recognized by AWS for our partnerships with US government agencies and selected as a winner for State or Local Government Partner of the Year. We are delighted to be recognized as a top AWS Partner with the Government Competency who has delivered innovative mission-based solutions for State and/or Local Governments. With Cardinality.ai, our customers can be confident that their data is safe and conforming to the latest updates and best practices, which is critical to support ongoing security, compliance, and government regulation requirements."

Subi Muniasamy, Executive Director, MD THINK State of Maryland, shared: "MD THINK is a secure, AWS -based technology system that allows multiple state agencies to share data and common services as one platform. The platform allows for collaboration across multiple agencies for various programs quickly, addresses security and technology challenges, and facilitates delivery of high-quality services for caseworkers and citizens. This is possible by the combination of AWS services and Cardinality.ai built-for-government applications."

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, Vice President, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Cardinality.ai is excited to announce it has received State or Local Government Partner of the Year, recognizing a top AWS Partner with the Government Competency who has delivered innovative mission-based wins for State and/or Local Governments.

