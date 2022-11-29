Infosys and UNLEASH organize Global Innovation Lab 2022 to advance youth-led solutions in alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals

The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35 years of age to innovate and design sustainable solutions for the future.

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with UNLEASH , a non-profit organization with a mission to get the youth to create innovative and scalable solutions to help reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, Infosys and UNLEASH will advance youth-led solutions aligned with the UN SDGs, amplify ESG best practices and accelerate digital skilling, through the Global Innovation Lab 2022. Through interactive exercises and activities based on human-centered design thinking, participants at the Global Innovation Lab 2022 will develop tech-savvy solutions for the SDGs, while pursuing their vision to provide quality education and learning opportunities for all.

The Global Innovation Lab 2022 will be hosted from December 3rd to 10th at Infosys' Mysuru Development Center, one of the world's largest corporate universities. The event brings together over 1,000 young minds between 18 and 35 years of age, from around the world, to innovate and design sustainable solutions for the future.

"Infosys, since inception, has been steered by its purpose to amplify human potential and create opportunities for people, business, and communities. We are delighted to collaborate with UNLEASH and host the Global Innovation Lab 2022, a platform that mobilizes youth to co-create a sustainable future. Together, Infosys and UNLEASH will facilitate the exploration of digital solutions to address UN's SDGs and create digital solutions to improve education reforms globally," said, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

"We are very pleased that Infosys will be hosting the UNLEASH Global Innovation Lab at their unique campus in Mysuru, and I can think of no better place for UNLEASH Talents to co-create solutions to some of our times most daunting, grand challenges. Infosys' innovative and disruptive technologies and their focus on ESG and education is the perfect environment for an Innovation Lab for the UN's 2030 Agenda," said Professor Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman of UNLEASH.

Infosys, furthering its commitment to digitally skill over 10 million people by 2025 and bridge the digital divide, leverages its platform, Infosys Springboard , to democratize quality education and strengthen the next-generation workforce with digital and life skills. Having achieved carbon neutrality 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement, Infosys aims to further the UN's SDG mandate through UNLEASH India. Responsibility is an opportunity unleashed with Infosys!

UNLEASH is a global initiative committed to bringing youth together to share ideas, build networks and create innovative and scalable solutions to help reach the Sustainable Development Goals. Our mission is to accelerate positive change towards the SDGs by mobilizing young talented people in community leadership, problem-solving, and launching social and environmental solutions. Every year, we unite young people from across the world for an annual innovation lab, organize dozens of local SDG hackathons and accelerate the implementation of top solutions. UNLEASH has been recognized as one of the world's most influential sustainability brands, having engaged 5,000 young people from 167 countries and facilitated the development of 700 SDG solutions with +300 partners. Since 2017, UNLEASH has run three annual Innovation Labs in Denmark, Singapore, and China.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

