Modak Unveils Partnership with SciBite

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, and SciBite, an award-winning provider of semantic analytics technologies, today announced a partnership that will empower Life Science enterprises to fast track the process of generating insights from research publications, patents, and documents, which is crucial for advancing scientific discovery.

"The Modak and SciBite collaboration will empower customers with a modern data platform to easily find, manage, and share data. SciBite's ontology led approach and Modak Nabu's data orchestration will fuel the scientific discovery with trusted data for life sciences organizations," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and Co-founder, Modak.

"SciBite is excited to partner with Modak, and our collaboration will bridge the gap between data and delivering business value," said Julien Debeauvais, Vice President Sales and Alliances at SciBite. "One of the advantages of the Modak – SciBite partnership is the ability to connect pharmaceutical and biotech researchers to a data platform ecosystem of innovation and data standardization. Offering API-driven semantic enrichment and data cleansing capabilities, SciBite is a natural fit for this type of cloud-based data system."

Modak Nabu™ enables enterprises to automate data ingestion, curation, and consumption processes at a petabyte scale. Modak Nabu™ empowers tomorrow's innovative enterprises to create repeatable and scalable business data domain products that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of business users, data scientists, and BI analysts in finding the appropriate data, at the right time, and in the right context.

SciBite's TERMite, a Named Entity Recognition (NER) and extraction engine, identifies and extracts relevant terms found in scientific texts to deliver standardized machine-readable data that align with the FAIR (Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability, Reusability) data principles. TERMite, coupled with our hand-curated VOCabs, can recognize, and extract relevant terms found in scientific text, transforming unstructured content into rich, machine-readable data.

The integration of Modak Nabu™ with SciBite's TERMite will empower Life Sciences customers with the ability to:

Streamline and accelerate the preparation of machine-readable and FAIR data

No code approach for creating end-to-end data pipelines leveraging internal and external data sources

Acceleration in data harmonization and standardization to fuel scientific discoveries

For more information, please visit:

Modak Nabu™: https://modak.com/modak-nabu-solution/

SciBite TERMite: https://www.scibite.com/platform/termite/

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide technology, and cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared. modak.com

About SciBite

SciBite's data-first, semantic analytics software is for those who want to innovate and get more from their data. SciBite believes data fuels discovery and is leading the way with its pioneering infrastructure that combines the latest in machine learning with an ontology-led approach to unlock the value of scientific content. www.scibite.com

