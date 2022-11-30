Ellomay Capital Reports Publication of Financial Statements of Dorad Energy Ltd. for the Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2022

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported the publication in Israel of financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 of Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad"), in which Ellomay currently indirectly holds approximately 9.4% through its indirect 50% ownership of U. Dori Energy Infrastructures Ltd. ("Dori Energy").

On November 29, 2022, Amos Luzon Entrepreneurship and Energy Group Ltd. (f/k/a U. Dori Group Ltd.) (the "Luzon Group"), an Israeli public company that currently holds the remaining 50% of Dori Energy, which, in turn, holds 18.75% of Dorad, published its quarterly report in Israel based on the requirements of the Israeli Securities Law, 1968. Based on applicable regulatory requirements, the quarterly report of the Luzon Group includes the financial statements of Dorad for the same period.

The financial statements of Dorad for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Ellomay will include its indirect share of these results (through its holdings in Dori Energy) in its financial results for this period. In an effort to provide Ellomay's shareholders with access to Dorad's financial results (which were published in Hebrew), Ellomay hereby provides a convenience translation of Dorad's financial results.

Dorad Financial Highlights

Dorad's unaudited revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022 - approximately NIS 766.2 million .

Dorad's unaudited operating profit for the three months ended September 30, 2022 - approximately NIS 135.9 million .

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 note that Energean Israel Ltd., with whom Dorad executed a natural gas acquisition agreement in October 2017, commenced flowing natural gas to Dorad at the beginning of November 2022.

Dorad's financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 note that following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in China in December 2019, and the spreading of the coronavirus to many other countries in early 2020, there has been a decline in economic activity in many regions of the world, as well as in Israel. The spreading of the coronavirus caused, among other things, a disruption in the supply chain, a decrease in global transport volume, traffic and employment restrictions declared by the Israeli government and other governments around the world, as well as declines in the value of financial assets and commodities in markets in Israel and around the world. Dorad notes that it is operating in accordance with the guidelines of the Israeli Ministries of Energy and Health on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic, including preparations of the operation and maintenance employees of the power plant and shift work as required. Dorad's financial statements further note that it monitors the re-spreading of the virus and continuously examines the options for dealing with damage to its income.

Based on the information provided by Dorad, the demand for electricity by Dorad's customers is seasonal and is affected by, inter alia, the climate prevailing in that season. The months of the year are split into three seasons as follows: the summer season – the months of July and August; the winter season - the months of December, January and February; and intermediate seasons – (spring and autumn), the months from March to June and from September to November. There is a higher hourly demand for electricity during the winter and summer seasons, and the average electricity consumption per hour is higher in these seasons than in the intermediate seasons and is even characterized by peak demands due to extreme climate conditions of heat or cold. In addition, Dorad's revenues are affected by the change in load and time tariffs - TAOZ (an electricity tariff that varies across seasons and across the day in accordance with demand hour clusters), as, on average, TAOZ tariffs are higher in the summer season than in the intermediate and winter seasons. Therefore, the results presented for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which include the summer months of July and August and the intermediate month of September, are not indicative of full year results. In addition, due to various reasons, including the effects of the spread of Covid-19 and the economic impact of such spread and of actions taken by governments and authorities, the results included herein may not be indicative of third quarter results in the future.

A translation of the financial results for Dorad as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021 and as of and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2022 is included at the end of this press release. Ellomay does not undertake to separately report Dorad's financial results in a press release in the future. Neither Ellomay nor its independent public accountants have reviewed or consulted with the Luzon Group, Dori Energy or Dorad with respect to the financial results included in this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 35.9 MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 860MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

51% of Talasol, which owns a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain ;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel .

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including regulatory changes, the decisions of the Israeli Electricity Authority, changes in demand, technical and other disruptions in the operations of the power plant operated by Dorad and changes in the prices of natural gas and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Dorad's operations and projects, including in connection with reductions in the consumption of electricity by Dorad's customers and the Israeli Electric Company, delays in supply of gas, steps taken by Israeli authorities, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Dorad's facilities (and in the price of oil and electricity, and technical and other disruptions in the operation of Dorad), in addition to other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business that are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: hilai@ellomay.com

Dorad Energy Ltd. Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position













September 30 September 30 December 31



* 2022 2021 2021



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)



NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands









Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

253,979 328,707 201,860 Trade receivables and accrued income

283,192 277,663 248,844 Other receivables

10,864 9,175 40,289 Financial derivatives

4,601 1,354 - Total current assets

552,636 616,899 490,993









Non-current assets







Restricted deposit

511,766 472,111 480,476 Prepaid expenses

31,739 33,734 33,235 Fixed assets

3,286,569 3,403,321 3,378,466 Intangible assets

5,815 5,907 6,038 Right of use assets

57,954 58,383 57,530 Total non-current assets

3,893,843 3,973,456 3,955,745









Total assets

4,446,479 4,590,355 4,446,738









Current liabilities







Current maturities of loans from banks

303,290 311,173 280,753 Current maturities of lease liabilities

4,609 4,614 4,622 Trade payables

276,551 300,591 324,532 Current tax liabilities

- - 21,795 Other payables

26,284 32,514 7,100 Financial derivatives

- - 268 Total current liabilities

610,734 648,892 639,070









Non-current liabilities







Loans from banks

2,321,553 2,467,410 2,356,785 Long-term lease liabilities

52,795 52,563 48,871 Provision for dismantling and restoration

50,000 50,000 50,000 Deferred tax liabilities

205,978 212,463 192,676 Others Long-term liabilities

17,732 16,517 15,834 Liabilities for employee benefits, net

160 160 160 Total non-current liabilities

2,648,218 2,799,113 2,664,326









Equity







Share capital

11 11 11 Share premium

642,199 642,199 642,199 Capital reserve from activities with shareholders

3,748 3,748 3,748 Retained earnings

541,569 496,392 497,384 Total equity

1,187,527 1,142,350 1,143,342









Total liabilities and equity

4,446,479 4,590,355 4,446,738

Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statement of Earnings













For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended

September 30 September 30 December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











Revenues 1,787,128 1,605,482 766,199 642,381 2,103,911











Operating costs of the









Power Plant





















Energy costs 408,723 328,866 214,310 149,644 428,051 Electricity purchase and









infrastructure services 830,934 779,493 308,485 268,375 1,053,997 Depreciation and









amortization 183,587 169,151 59,960 56,436 225,715 Other operating costs 123,181 105,328 47,564 37,911 114,360











Total operating costs









of Power Plant 1,546,425 1,382,838 630,319 512,366 1,822,123











Profit from operating









the Power Plant 240,703 222,644 135,880 130,015 281,788











General and









administrative expenses 17,018 17,715 6,124 5,359 24,502 Other incomes - 8,809 - 2,877 11,603











Operating profit 223,685 213,738 129,756 127,533 268,889











Financing income 49,508 1,215 3,606 400 4,694 Financing expenses 215,707 162,054 65,315 60,946 219,013











Financing expenses, net 166,199 160,839 61,709 60,546 214,319











Profit before









taxes on income 57,486 52,899 68,047 66,987 54,570











Taxes on income 13,301 12,165 15,642 15,388 12,844











Profit for the period 44,185 40,734 52,405 51,599 41,726













Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

















Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the nine months









ended September 30, 2022









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2022 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342











Dividend to the Company's









Shareholders









Profit for the period - - - 44,185 44,185











Balance as at









September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 541,569 1,187,527











For the nine months









ended September 30, 2021









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









January 1, 2021 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616











Dividend to the Company's - - - (100,000) (100,000) Shareholders









Profit for the period - - - 40,734 40,734











Balance as at









September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 496,392 1,142,350











For the three months









ended September 30, 2022









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









July 1, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 489,164 1,135,122











Profit for the period - - - 52,405 52,405











Balance as at









September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 541,569 1,187,527









































































Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (cont'd)

















Capital reserve









for activities





Share Share with Retained



capital premium shareholders earnings Total Equity

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











For the three months









ended September 30, 2021









(Unaudited)





















Balance as at









July 1, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 444,793 1,090,751











Profit for the period - - - 51,599 51,599











Balance as at









September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) 11 642,199 3,748 496,392 1,142,350











For the year ended









December 31, 2021 (Audited)





















Balance as at 11 642,199 3,748 555,658 1,201,616 January 1, 2021 (Audited)









Dividend to the Company's









shareholders - - - (100,000) (100,000) Profit for the year - - - 41,726 41,726











Balance as at









December 31, 2021 (Audited) 11 642,199 3,748 497,384 1,143,342

Dorad Energy Ltd. Condensed Interim Statements of Cash Flows













For the nine months ended For the three months ended Year ended

September 30 September 30 December 31

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)

NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands NIS thousands











Cash flows from









operating activities:









Profit for the period 44,185 40,734 52,405 51,599 41,726 Adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization









and fuel consumption 186,137 171,174 61,436 56,726 228,099 Taxes on income 13,301 12,165 15,642 15,388 12,844 Financing expenses, net 166,199 160,839 61,709 60,546 214,319

365,637 344,178 138,787 132,660 455,262











Change in trade receivables (34,620) 20,056 (91,436) (70,626) 48,875 Change in other receivables 29,426 12,226 13,068 8,076 (18,888) Change in trade payables (77,976) (9,825) 78,790 33,298 22,926 Change in other long-term liabilities 19,184 16,517 16,492 16,517 3,292 Change in other payables 1,898 28,706 (1,693) 29,735 15,834

(62,088) 67,680 15,221 17,000 72,039











Taxes on income paid (21,795) - - - -











Net cash flows provided









by operating activities 325,939 452,592 206,413 201,259 569,027











Cash flows used in









investing activities









Proceeds (payment) for settlement of









financial derivatives 9,435 987 3,688 (477) 392 Investment in long-term









restricted deposit - (37,000) - - (53,175) Investment in fixed assets (88,914) (42,277) (19,749) (9,225) (72,530) Investment in intangible assets (822) (1,536) (180) (507) (2,020) Interest received 2,299 1,225 1,381 399 1,584 Net cash flows used in









investing activities (78,002) (78,601) (14,860) (9,810) (125,749)











Cash flows from









financing activities:









Repayment of lease liability principal (392) (443) (151) (147) (4,624) Repayment of loans from banks (144,775) (109,156) - - (210,449) Dividends and exchange rate









paid (see note 4.d) - (100,000) - - (100,000) Interest paid (82,262) (82,544) (133) (645) (162,781) Net cash flows used in









financing activities (227,429) (292,143) (284) (792) (477,854)











Net increase in cash









and cash equivalents for









the period 20,508 81,849 191,269 190,657 (34,576)











Effect of exchange rate fluctuations









on cash and cash equivalents 31,611 (220) 152 (2,017) (10,643) Cash and cash equivalents at









beginning of period 201,860 247,079 62,558 140,067 247,079 Cash and cash equivalents at end









of period 253,979 328,707 253,979 328,707 201,860

























