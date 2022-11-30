Fingerpaint Group Launches Edgy Campaign to Help Men See Therapy as a Strength, Not a Weakness

The initiative taps global social influencers and shares resources, so young men can better understand the benefits of therapy.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group has launched Unf*ck Your Feelings, a social campaign focused on encouraging men, specifically between the ages of 18 and 30, to seek mental health resources when they need it. Timed to coincide with Men's Health Awareness Month, the campaign uses social media influencers to demonstrate the benefits of seeking help and provides a comprehensive list of mental health resources, such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Insight Timer, mental health providers, crisis hotlines, online support groups, and more at www.unfckyourfeelings.com.

Unf*ck Your Feelings, is a social campaign focused on encouraging men, specifically between the ages of 18 and 30, to seek mental health resources when they need it. (PRNewswire)

National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) Data Brief suggests that men's resistance to therapy is literally killing them. Men have 4 times the rate of suicide as women according to the NCHS data. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Health Interview Survey reports that only 1 in 4 men who feel anxious or depressed have talked to a mental health professional.

"From an early age, men are generally taught to avoid talking about their feelings. And there are very real consequences," said Bill McEllen, Global President, Fingerpaint Group. "We believe that if we can reframe the conversation so young men see therapy as a sign of strength, we can make a positive impact on the future of humanity."

"We are working with a diversified group of influencers who already have the ear of the young men we are trying to reach," said Andy Spitzer, Executive Creative Director, Fingerpaint, which is part of Fingerpaint Group. "They include people who are relatable to young men, passionate about the topic, and licensed mental health professionals."

Elyse Manosh, Senior Copywriter, Fingerpaint, saw there was a need to change how therapy is perceived, especially during the pandemic, and approached Fingerpaint's creative leadership.

"I've witnessed resistance to therapy in my guy friends. Knowing that resistance extends farther than just my social circle, I wanted to squash the long-standing taboo," said Manosh. "For example, you always hear people say, 'I'm taking off a few hours to go to the dentist,' but you don't typically hear someone say, 'I'm taking an hour to go to therapy.' Stereotypes about therapy are improving, but they're still around. Let's change that."

To ensure the campaign would resonate, Manosh put together an advisory board composed of colleagues within the demographic the campaign is trying to reach.

"The problem with depression and anxiety is that it feels like your own mind is trying to kill you every day," said Aiden Doti, Digital Strategist, Fingerpaint, and advisory board member. "Going through that undiagnosed and alone is the same as playing with a loaded gun. Unf*ck Your Feelings is a place to find the help and resources you need. Men especially need help to start the conversation, and this platform can act as the catalyst for that change."

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collection of healthcare companies. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including Fingerpaint Market Access, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, and Parsons Medical Communications. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

