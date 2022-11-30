The Hubitat Elevation Hub Now Integrates With Apple HomeKit

Users can now bridge hundreds of Z-Wave and Zigbee devices into their Apple Home app.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Hey Siri, can you integrate with the Hubitat Elevation hub?" With the release of latest Hubitat Elevation platform update, the answer is a resounding "yes!"

Hubitat Elevation is now compatible with Apple HomeKit.

The Hubitat Elevation version 2.3.4 update brings a number of enhancements to the robust home automation hub, including the new Apple HomeKit integration. With this integration, the Hubitat Elevation hub can be used as a bridge for countless lights, switches, sensors and other devices that are not natively HomeKit compatible.

"Integrating the Hubitat Elevation hub with Apple Homekit opens up a whole new world of possibilities for Homekit users," said Pete Borchers, Director of Marketing at Hubitat. "Now the hundreds of Zigbee and Z-Wave devices that are compatible with the Hubitat Elevation hub can be brought into the Apple Home app and interact with user's Homekit connected devices."

The Apple HomeKit integration allows Hubitat Elevation hub users to:

- Bridge Z-Wave and Zigbee devices into Apple HomeKit.

- Control and monitor previously incompatible devices with the Apple Home App.

- Expand Homekit automation capabilities with Hubitat Elevation hub's extensive built-in apps.

The Hubitat Elevation Apple HomeKit integration is a local integration that communicates with HomeKit hub directly via homeowner's network without requiring cloud access. This allows devices and automations to work reliably even when the internet is down.

In addition to the Apple HomeKit integration, the 2.3.4 update adds several new compatible devices to the Hubitat Elevation hub, including new switches and dimmers from GE/Jasco and Enbrighten, a Ring glass break sensor and more.

The Hubitat Elevation 2.3.4 update is available right now for all current Hubitat Elevation hub owners. The Hubitat Elevation Model C-7 hub is available at its lowest price ever—just $89.95—now through November 30 during the Hub for the Holidays sale at hubitat.com

About Hubitat, Inc.

Hubitat was founded in 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona, with the goal of helping people "Elevate Their Environment" by providing home automation that is local, reliable, fast and private. The Hubitat Elevation home automation hub is in its third generation and comes with a suite of automation apps, fully customizable dashboards, a mobile app and an active online user community to share ideas, insight and solutions. For more information, visit HUBITAT.COM .

