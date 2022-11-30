Rokt Launches Partnership with Pledge to Drive Charitable Giving Just in Time for the Holidays

Rokt's partners can easily implement donation feature to prompt customers to donate to brand-aligned, personalized causes

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced it has partnered with Pledge , the leading charitable fundraising platform, to launch a donation option for Rokt partners to promote giving back. Now, companies in Rokt's network can easily implement a donation feature to enhance their partnerships with nonprofits they support and present their online customers with the option to join them in donating to the organizations and causes most relevant to them.

Rokt's partners can choose which charities to share with their customers from more than 2 million verified nonprofits in Pledge's database. Rokt's machine-learning technology ensures that a brand's customers are presented with the donation opportunities that are most relevant to them from a predetermined list, whether they are organizations with global reach or local charities. Partners also have the opportunity to support nationwide or global awareness months and events throughout the year, such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Giving Tuesday, maintaining full control and having the option to update which nonprofits are shown.

"We've heard from many of our partners that they'd like to invite their customers to join them in supporting charitable causes to have a greater positive impact on society," said Holly Aresty, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer at Rokt. "At Rokt, we're committed to being a force for good by investing in our people, communities and culture. With this new capability, we're helping our partners do more good in the world by powering the intelligence behind in-cart donations to charitable organizations. Our partners have the flexibility and control to choose the range of options presented to their customers or to let our ML technology identify the most relevant donation offer from Pledge's network of more than 2 million verified organizations to ensure relevancy for each end customer."

The new feature is part of Rokt's suite of payments products that partners can add to the transaction moment to personalize the shopping experience. Rokt's technology ensures that customers will see an invitation to donate to a different cause that is personally relevant to them each time they checkout on a company's site. Nearly 9 in 10 consumers (86%) say they're likely to purchase from purpose-driven companies, according to a 2019 Porter Novelli/Cone Purpose Biometrics study, and with this new personalized donation feature, Rokt partners can provide the best possible brand experience for shoppers.

"Pledge is thrilled to partner with Rokt to support charitable donations on a global level and increase impact through some of the world's most prominent brands," said Meghan Gibson Franco, Vice President of Partnerships at Pledge. "Today's consumers strive to support and invest in mission-driven businesses and our partnership will enable consumers to make a difference through every purchase, strengthening brand loyalty, while also significantly benefiting nonprofits and communities around the world."

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine-learning technology has powered more than 5 billion transactions globally for more than 2,500 of the world's leading companies, including Uber, Fanatics, Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 14 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joins the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022.

Pledge is the world's most trusted and innovative charitable fundraising platform, making it easy for nonprofits, businesses, and individuals to make a positive impact in their communities and around the globe. Pledge powers donations through leading online platforms, such as Zoom, Evite, Shopify, Legacy, and WB Discovery as well as democratizes fundraising through free landing pages, cryptocurrency, text-to-donate, virtual events, and more. Pledge processes donations to 2+ million verified nonprofits and charitable organizations of all sizes and is a proud member of the UN Global Compact, Pledge 1%, Conscious Capitalism, and PledgeLA. Interested in making a difference? Visit www.pledge.to and make your #PledgeToDoGood.

