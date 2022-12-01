Accolade Wines Announces National Strategic Alignment with Republic National Distributing Company

NAPA, Calif. , Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade Wines, a leading global wine company, today announced that it has entered into a national strategic alignment with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), the second largest beverage alcohol distributor of premium wine and spirits in the U.S. This partnership will expand Accolade Wines' availability in the U.S. to include 24 states and the District of Columbia.

The alignment with RNDC is a part of the strategic growth plan for Accolade in the Americas, in addition to high-profile collaborations such as J-Shed's notable new collection with NBA star James Harden and recent talent acquisitions the global winemaker has made, including new Director of Marketing Ming Alterman, Senior Directors of Sales Jenny Byrom and Bryan Morris, Senior Director of National Accounts Jason Phipps, and Executive Vice President of Sales Shannon Grant, who will support the next phase of fast-paced growth in the market.

"When we set out on this journey to expand into the Americas, we established some aggressive goals, but making Accolade Wines a household name was at the top of the list," said Enrique Morgan, managing director of the Americas at Accolade Wines. "As we continue to grow, bringing on top talent, creating collabs with like-minded brands and celebrities and the partnership with RNDC are all key pillars in the company's overall plan to become a top wine supplier in the U.S."

The breadth of Accolade Wines' portfolio spans from heritage rich world-renowned brands to younger modern brands aimed to shake up the industry. RNDC will support an impressive lineup in the Accolade Wines portfolio, including Anakena, Banrock Station, Da Luca, Echo Falls, Hardys, Haymaker, Grant Burge, House of Arras, J-Shed, Mud House, Petaluma, St. Hallett, Stones Ginger, and Tracker's Crossing.

The market expansion will cover Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, and New York.

