Atos launches AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP increasing customers' business performance and outcomes

PARIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atos announces it has developed in collaboration with AWS a new solution enabling customers to accelerate and accurately manage business key performance indicators (KPIs) by allowing easy access for both SAP and non-SAP data silos.

The new solution "Atos' AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP" provides self-service and enterprise-wide reporting for meaningful insights into daily changes that quickly impact decisions to drive the bottom line. The solution comes with pre-built KPIs to support finance for aging buckets, unauthorized cash discounts and average invoice amount overdue, and to support sales and distribution functions like stock issues, returns, credit memos and delivery, as well as inventory management, including in-stock, open stock and value of stock. These and many other pre-built KPIs allow customers to optimize manufacturing outcomes, track business performance, improve forecast or accelerate lifecycle management.

Atos' AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP eliminates complexities that come with building a data lake environment and delivers an end-to-end, modern data warehouse. This approach is built on previous success of issuing and managing business KPIs 75% faster than traditional deployments, reducing project time from the typical 24 months to 6 months. Atos is the only known company to currently offer customers this unique approach for AWS data lakes.

Through the new solution, customers benefit from storing their data in Amazon data lakes and analyzing that data with a broad set of analytics and machine learning services that allow for complex analysis to be easily derived and tracked. The solution includes customized acceleration software and end-to-end professional services, including design, preparation, re-platforming and performance optimization.

For many years, Atos has been providing this capability to other customers, and now AWS data lake organizations can leverage this expertise to gain the same advantages.

"Atos' AWS Data Lake Accelerator for SAP is another example where our company is strongly focused on clients' needs and aspirations. We continue to develop innovation and technology to help clients across all sectors prepare for a new era of digital business based on data," said John Cipolla, Head of Atos OneCloud Americas, Atos. "This new solution combines Atos' years of experience in SAP data warehousing technologies with scalable AWS microservices for ingestion, transformation and data modelling to deliver performance-driven advanced analytics."

Since 2013, Atos has been a member of the AWS Partner Network. Today, Atos and AWS bring market-leading technology, a deep understanding of legacy infrastructure, and the proven migration expertise clients need to confidently embark on complex at-scale global migrations. Atos and AWS continue to work together to deliver the promise of cloud to customers around four key pillars: empower the cloud-native enterprise, modernize critical workloads, secure everything at scale, and lead net-zero transformation. With more than 15 competencies, including SAP, migration, level 1 MSSP, DevOps and mainframe migration and over 2,800 AWS certifications, Atos has the capabilities and capacity to deliver for joint customers.

During a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent, Atos announced it has been named AWS GSI Partner of the Year – EMEA. This award recognizes Atos' key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

To learn more about how Atos is working with AWS to deliver accelerated cloud migrations for even the most complex legacy businesses, visit the Amazon Web Services and Atos partnership online.

