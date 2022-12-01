Choubao Luosifen Garners Two Food Industry Awards for Innovative Product Development

LIUZHOU, China, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choubao Luosifen, a Chinese luosifen or river snail rice noodles brand, has garnered two major awards in the food industry for its outstanding products: the food maker's Choubao brand won the 2022 China Food Industry Growth Star "New Consumer Brand of the Year" award, while its Choubao Spicy Thick Soup Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodle won the 2022 China Food & Drinks Fair "Product of the Year" award.

As a traditional food in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, river snail rice noodles are not only popular in China, but are now exported to 28 countries and regions around the world. The rapid development of the river snail rice noodle industry would not have been possible without the strong support that the Liuzhou government gave the industry and the many innovations of the industry's leading companies.

Choubao Luosifen was the first in the industry to understand that consumers expected a richer taste and to respond to that expectation with a more savory mix of ingredients. One of its new products not only increased the amount of sour bamboo and bean curd in the ingredient lineup, but also added 15 side dish packages with such additions as quail eggs, fried chicken claws and beef, among others, differentiating the product from rival offerings.

Earlier this year, Choubao Spicy Thick Soup Liuzhou River Snail Rice Noodle had been awarded the 2022 International Taste Award with 2 Stars by the International Taste Institute, becoming the first river snail rice noodle brand in the industry to receive the honor.

