INSTANT BRANDS® AND HOT POCKETS® GIVE FANS 336 CHANCES TO WIN AN INSTANT AIR FRYER IN WEEKLONG SWEEPSTAKES

An Instant Air Fryer will be given away for every 30 Minutes between 12/5/22 and 12/12/22.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There's not necessarily a wrong way to cook HOT POCKETS®, but there is a better way – with an Instant Air Fryer! Helping fans fry up a crispier, crunchier crust, Instant Brands® and HOT POCKETS® have cooked up a tasty sweepstakes, giving away up to 336 Instant Air Fryers.

In a perfect pairing, Hot Pockets teamed up with Instant Brands®, a leader of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands designed to prepare and serve food, to elevate the Hot Pocket experience.

"Once you try Hot Pockets in an air fryer, you'll never go back to the microwave," said Bryan Waddell, Hot Pockets Brand Manager. "Working with our friends at Instant Brands was a no-brainer – we want all Hot Pockets households to try using an air fryer to perfect their Hot Pockets experience."

Consumers can submit receipts between December 5 – 12, 2022, with proof of purchase of any Hot Pockets item. Simply star or check the items and the date of the receipt, and visit HotPocketsInstantBrands.com to enter. A winner will be randomly selected for every 30 minutes throughout the week and can choose between an Instant Air Fryer or free Hot Pockets coupons (up to a $97 value!). 48 prizes are available to be awarded each day!

"Instant Air Fryers are versatile, convenient and effortless, making it easier and faster than ever to achieve the ultimate crisp on a delicious Hot Pocket every time," said Ben Gabdois, CEO of Instant Brands. For more information on the Instant Air Fryers, please visit InstantHome.com or follow Instant Brands on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest. Be sure to download the Instant Brands Connect App for easy-to-follow recipes and more.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. or D.C., who are 18+ (19+ for AL and NE, 21+ for MS). Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 pm ET on 12/5/22 and ends at 11:59 am ET on 12/12/22. Void where prohibited. To learn how to enter for FREE and complete details see the Official Rules at HotPocketsInstantBrands.com

About Instant Brands

Instant Brands designs, manufactures and markets a global portfolio of innovative and iconic consumer lifestyle brands: Instant®, Pyrex®, Corelle®, Corningware®, Snapware®, Chicago Cutlery®, ZOID® and Visions®. With people-first and purpose-driven solutions in mind, Instant Brands is reimagining how people live, eat, connect, and play inside the home—and in the spaces where people gather. The Cornell Capital-backed company is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill., and employs more than 2,000 people across four continents. Today, Instant Brands' products are in millions of homes worldwide. For more information visit Instant Brands or join the community at LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Nestlé USA

Nestlé USA is committed to unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. The company's food and beverage portfolio is in nearly every home in the U.S. and includes some of the most recognizable brands such as Coffee mate, Hot Pockets and Nestlé Toll House as well as category disrupters like Essentia and Sweet Earth. Nestlé USA also boasts the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé and Starbucks Coffee. As part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — Nestlé USA has been named among Fast Company's "Best Workplace for Innovators" for two consecutive years. For more information, visit Nestleusa.com.

