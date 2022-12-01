H&M HOME is delighted to present the upcoming creative collaboration with Berlin-based jewelry brand, uncommon matters. The eye-catching collection consists of products reminiscent of jewelry for your home. Pieces include jewelry boxes, stands, trays, vases, candles, and candle holders. The uncommon matters x H&M HOME collection launches in select stores and online at hm.com/home on December 1st 2022.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marrying the bold sculptural design language of uncommon matters with H&M HOME's design vision, this collection is inspired by the precious, intimate and personal character of jewellery and its place in our lives as objects. Transcending this sentiment across mediums, these soft architectures are the perfect gifts for loved ones or to treat yourself for the upcoming holiday season. Embracing the notion of giving back at this time, uncommon matters incorporates interlocking design elements to evoke love, friendship and physical gestures of togetherness.

Jewelry for your home – H&M HOME UNVEILS COLLABORATION WITH UNCOMMON MATTERS (PRNewswire)

The collection of voluminous and graphic interior objects to adorn your home, features jewelry boxes, vases, trays, stands, candles, and candle holders in crisp white, deep yellow, powder pink and red, combined with silver and gold metal - colors and materials to symbolize the lush and opulent festive season.

"uncommon matters is all about wearable architecture, gracefully adorning the curves of the body in bold feminine shapes. The creative partnership with H&M HOME has provided a wonderful opportunity to also extend this philosophy to interiors. The result is truly jewelry for your home", says Amélie Riech, founder and designer at uncommon matters.

All pieces in the collection were created with the purpose of elevating one's home; sculptural objects that have a function much like jewelry. Pieces like the two cases and jewelry stand were designed with the intention of giving earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets a beautiful and sheltering place to rest when not being worn.

"At H&M HOME we like to explore new creative collaborations and thought it exciting to look at the connection between interior and jewelry design. We found the perfect partner in uncommon matters, with their bold aesthetic and architectural take on jewelry design. This collaboration presents elegant statement interior pieces and remind us of the beauty in everyday objects, paying attention to craftsmanship and quality – simply put jewels for your home. We hope our customers will enjoy how this collection adds to their homes in time for Christmas" says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design & Creative at H&M HOME.

uncommon matters was founded as a platform for designer Amélie Riech's personal artistic endeavors and exemplifies the highest levels of craftsmanship.

The uncommon matters x H&M HOME collection will be available in selected stores and online at hm.com/home from 1st December 2022.

