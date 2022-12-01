Sandler Partners Names Vonage '2022 Top CCaaS Provider'

Vonage Channel Team Also Receives Two Regional Channel Manager Awards

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized by Sandler Partners for its Vonage Contact Center ( VCC) solution with the 2022 Top CCaaS Provider Award. Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing independent Technology Solutions Distributor of Connectivity and Cloud services.

VCC empowers agents to collaborate with each other and connect with their own customers across any channel.

Vonage Contact Center is built on top of the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP), a unique combination of unified communications, contact center, composable communications APIs and conversational commerce solutions - that can all be integrated within a single pane of glass. With VCC, Sandler Partners is empowering its customers to arm agents with the tools they need to collaborate with each other and connect with their own customers across any channel - voice, video, social messaging, chat - and integrate seamlessly with mission critical business applications, productivity tools and CRM, from anywhere in the world.

"We are honored that Vonage Contact Center has been recognized by our longtime, trusted partner, Sandler," said Ron Maayan, SVP Product Management for Vonage. "With the power of the Vonage Communications Platform, the Sandler Partners community can provide their customers with the ability to stay connected with each other and maintain deep engagement, regardless of where they are located - delivering more effective, personalized communications with lower cost, easier setup, and greater extensibility."

"Vonage's technology creates an extraordinary impact for its clients," states Justin Marano, Chief Revenue Officer for Sandler Partners. "The combination of its offering and industry leading commitment to the Channel, is why Sandler Partners was honored to recognize Vonage with the Top CCaaS Annual Provider Award at our National Summit. From the executive leadership team to Channel Managers on the front lines, they all put in the hard work, which is why our Partner community chose Vonage as the leader in this extremely competitive category."

In addition to receiving the 2022 Top CCaaS Provider Award, Vonage Senior Channel Manager Jeff DeRose was also awarded the Sandler Partners Regional Channel Manager Award for the Midwest region. In his role, DeRose works closely supporting each Sandler Partner, their customers and cross-functional internal teams to ensure timely and successful delivery of Vonage solutions according to customer needs.

Sandler Partners also recognized Vonage Senior Channel Manager, Vincent DiCicco with the Sandler Partners Regional Channel Manager Award for the West Coast region. In his role, DiCicco works closely with Vonage partners daily to enable, empower and grow their businesses, helping them deliver solutions that drive long-term customer success, while expanding overall market presence and revenue potential.

