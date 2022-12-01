Xinhua Silk Road: Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry High-quality Development Index unveiled in S.China's Guangxi

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first results of the Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry High-quality Development Index was officially unveiled last Friday in Hechi city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a silk reeling workshop in Hechi, China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Provided by Qin Fangsi from the new media center of Yizhou District, Hechi City) (PRNewswire)

The index, jointly compiled by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and Hechi Municipal People's Government, aims to integrate the sericulture industry with digital indicators, quantitatively evaluate the development achievements, and lead the industrial innovation and development, helping Hechi to better tell the story of China's "New Silk City".

China is a development highland of sericulture industry in the world, and Hechi city has already become the most active area of sericulture development in China's Guangxi, one of the sericulture centers in China, said Wang Jun, mayor of Hechi.

According to the data of Hechi Agriculture Bureau, as a city with national advantageous characteristic industrial cluster of sericulture industry, Hechi saw the production of silkworm cocoon reaching 160,000 tonnes in 2021, accounting for 40 percent of Guangxi, about 25 percent of China and 23 percent of the world.

The Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry High-quality Development Index takes 2016 to 2021 as the observation period, comprehensively reflecting the development level of Hechi sericulture industry and showing the future development potential of the industry, said Ning Yu, deputy general manager of Xinhua Index of CEI.

The index results shows that the development of sericulture industry in Hechi city presented five characteristics, including a strong development trend, a more and more solid industrial development foundation, a new height reached by the industrial integration development, the increasing industrial development potential, and the improving brand influence.

The release of the index will further promote the brand influence of Hechi as China's "New Silk City", promote the high-quality development of local cocoon silk industry, said Tang Lin, president of China Silk Association.

In the future, Hechi city will speed up the industrial transformation and upgrading to build a " New Silk City" with global influence, said Qin Chuncheng, secretary of the CPC Hechi Municipal Committee.

