Erika Jayne's Diamond Earrings Headline Moran's Fine Jewelry and Timepieces Sale

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, John Moran Auctioneers will present their Winter Fine Jewelry & Timepieces auction, Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 10am PST. This sale is all about diamonds! All shapes, sizes and qualities and price ranges. The highlight: diamond earrings once belonging to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill's star, Erika Jayne Girardi. Moran's is offering these earrings on behalf of the trustee through a court ordered sale. Having over 370 lots, the selection will include jewelry, time pieces, diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and gold. The first half of the auction will offer fine gemstone and diamond everyday classics. The timepieces presented will be Gerald Genta, Cartier, Rolex and Patek Phillippe. In addition, a small collection of fine Antique jeweled seals and boxes. The second half of the sale includes a large group lots of gold and gemstone jewelry.

Erika Jayne Girardi’s diamond earrings. Image courtesy of John Moran Auctioneers.

Coming off the white-glove sale of the "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence," John Moran Auctioneers, in partnership with ThreeSixty Asset Advisors, is pleased to present the diamond earrings previously owned by Erika Jayne. Thomas Girardi, Jayne's estranged husband, purchased the earrings in 2007 at a retail value of $750,000. Molly Burns Keith G.J.G., Jewelry director at Moran's, states that, "The earrings are near colorless and have very nice clarity. They were found in really good condition and, according to the recently obtained GIA reports, each stud is over 6-carats, making the combined total more than 12-carats." The pair of Princess-cut diamond stud earrings is set in 14k white gold mountings and comes with a GIA report dated October 20, 2022. They will be offered at an estimate of $250,000-300,000.

The diamond selection will also include a pair of diamond cluster ear clips. These beauties, estimated $30,000-40,000, are made with fourteen pear-shaped and marquise-cut diamonds totaling 10.69cts and 12.7 grams.

Along with diamonds, this auction will offer an array of other gemstones such as, emerald, amethyst, ruby, tanzanite, tourmaline, and sapphire. A Ceylon sapphire and diamond ring, with the sapphire weighing 11.30cts., has an estimate of $30,000-40,000.

Representing the 30+ lots of timepieces, a Rolex "President" Gold Wristwatch from the mid-80s. Designed with a circular champagne tapestry dial with gilt baton hour markers, day-date apertures, and an 18k yellow gold case and bracelet, this piece is valued $10,000-15,000.

