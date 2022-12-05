BMC Launches Helix in a Regulated Cloud for Germany

The BMC Helix SaaS solution hosted in local data centers and operated out of Germany helps modernize enterprise service delivery in regulated markets

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, will provide a C5-attested SaaS offering of the BMC Helix Service Management solution hosted in German data centers for local data processing. The service, which will be available in December 2022, with achievement of C5 attestation expected by March 2023, provides customers with a secure, reliable, and regulation-compliant IT service management solution.

BMC is investing in Germany to give customers even more choice and flexibility. BMC Helix Service Management is a SaaS-based solution that delivers modern, elevated service experiences and unleashes employee productivity and positive business outcomes.

A Modern SaaS Package

Cloud architectures, container technologies, and new deployment tools are permanently changing the IT landscape. With a well-developed cloud strategy, companies can implement their IT operations more efficiently, gaining more value by adopting the latest innovations.

Enterprises in the German-regulated market are accelerating their use of public clouds to take advantage of modern architectures. They often need assistance when migrating data to remain compliant with German regulations on data privacy and data transfers outside of the EU.

This new offering builds in compliance, while easing the migration process and facilitating operations thereafter. All data processing and data storage is carried out in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including system maintenance and support exclusively within the EU. To deliver on customer expectations for security and climate neutrality, and reduce the risk of non-compliance with national regulations, all services meet the highest industry standards (ISO27001, ISO14001, Greenhouse Gas Protocol:2004, GDPR and BSI C5:2020).

Once the BSI C5:2020 attestation is achieved, planned by March of 2023, this SaaS offering will be suitable for both federal authorities and customers alike that are subject to local regulations.i

Expert Partners for the Journey to the Cloud

To bring this service to Germany, BMC trusts the capabilities of the IT service provider Materna, which will host and operate the service with EU personnel in compliance with local regulations. Solutions for service and IT operations management have been part of Materna's core competencies for decades, with a broad range of services, including implementation, operation, and managed service. BMC and Materna have been delivering game-changing solutions together for over 25 years and continue to deliver new innovations for the market.

"This solution offers more choice for our customers, and positions BMC Helix as a top platform in Germany for orchestrating the modern enterprise," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC.

"With this new offering, we can give our customers the complete spectrum for efficient and scalable service and IT operations management from a single source. We make sure that our customers' IT keeps pace with digitalization," says Andreas Breid, Vice President BMC Operations, Materna.

About Materna Information & Communications SE

The Materna Group implements sustainable IT and digitization projects for customers from corporations, medium-sized businesses and public authorities. With more than 3,500 employees worldwide, Materna generates sales of 433 million euros (2021). Expertise and competencies are bundled along nine focus areas. In the focus areas of Digital Administration, Enterprise Service Management and Passenger Journey, Materna has been a market leader for many years. With the focus areas SAP Transformation, Journey2Cloud™ and Cyber Security, Materna offers solutions for the currently most pressing challenges in almost all industries. In the focus areas of Digital Experience, Sustainability & Resilience and Data Economy, Materna offers solutions that enable customers to position themselves sustainably and generate added value in the long term.

i The service is currently being audited for BSI C5:2020 and expects to receive successful attestation and the presence of controls (type 1) by March 31, 2023. BMC is also aiming to test the effectiveness of the controls (type 2) over a period of 12 months in 2024.

