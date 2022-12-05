Give a Gift of Gambling This Christmas? TransMedia Group to Show How Giving 'PromoGuy' Will Coach Recipients to Make Quick Bucks Making the Right Bets

Give a Gift of Gambling This Christmas? TransMedia Group to Show How Giving 'PromoGuy' Will Coach Recipients to Make Quick Bucks Making the Right Bets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PromoGuy has retained TransMedia Group to build brand awareness of its unique skills in making the right bets on sporting events and coaching subscribers to make quick bucks betting on winners.

TransMedia to publicize how PromoGuy coaches subscribers to take advantage of signup bonuses, odds boosts, promos and other strategies to reduce risk like hunting for better odds and bonuses giving their clientele a statistical advantage, since PromoGuy is upfront about not always knowing who is going to win.

"We will present PromoGuy as a leading provider of online coaching, tips and opportunities "Everyone Wins" subscribers in legal betting states across the US, from New York to Arizona.

TransMedia's PR campaign to show how the company was started by a High School Spanish Teacher with a knack for helping his friends make winning bets and then moved to Twitter to help more sports aficionados make the correct betting decisions.

TransMedia will show media how Sam at PromoGuy is enjoying a 23-straight month winning streak and his website www.PromoGuy.us is not only user friendly, but soon as you sign on, you make money. There are free options (twitter, daily picks posted on site), then a paid group on their platform Discord on which to go much deeper.

"The odds are definitely with us since I grew up around gambling and watched my hometown, Atlantic City, NJ evolve into a betting paradise," explained Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "I would spend my summers and hit the casino's like I was riding a race horse,'" added Mazzone.

"We're betting on TransMedia Group to spread the word about our successful betting strategy because of its history in gaming and sports as well as their vast experience and successful campaigns for branding," said Sam, who keeps his last name private.

"TransMedia's media savvy and creativity coupled with our contacts in the gaming world will deliver superior results and drive growth," said Thomas J. Madden, CEO, TransMedia Group, who knows many who could use coaching to become better betters.

TransMedia Group is an award-winning PR and marketing firm serving clients worldwide since 1981. The agency has represented Fortune 100 companies, charitable organizations and entrepreneurs who TransMedia's publicity helped to become billionaires. For more information, visit www.transmediagroup.com.

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-908-1683; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE TransMedia Group