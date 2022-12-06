Aronson Joins CRED iQ as Chief Commercial Officer

Former EDR & Compstak Executive joins CRE data firm CRED iQ

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRED iQ, the fastest growing provider of commercial real estate (CRE) data, analytics and valuation is pleased to announce that Chris Aronson has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer.

Chris brings deep leadership experience serving CRE investors, owners, and financial institutions. As CEO of EDR, he oversaw the delivery of CRE loan underwriting workflow/risk management software and data to over one thousand lenders globally. He then led the sale of the business for $205 Million. Chris also served as CEO of eDiligence, as well as Chief Commercial Officer at CompStak, both CRE data and analytics firms. Throughout his career, he has delivered strong growth and liquidity to investors, colleagues and stakeholders, including three successful exits.

"CRED iQ is the platform that the CRE world has been begging for—I have never witnessed this level of client enthusiasm," said Aronson. "It is an honor to join this exceptional team as we enter an exciting new chapter of growth and innovation."

"Chris is a world-class executive with a proven track record of launching & growing several data & tech businesses throughout his career, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with him," said Michael Haas, CRED iQ's Co-Founder & CEO. "Chris's leadership and operational experience will be invaluable as we launch new products next year and continue servicing our growing enterprise customer base."

CRED iQ provides actionable data to commercial real estate lenders, brokers, and investors. CRED iQ's customers use the platform to identify valuable leads for leasing, lending, refinancing, distressed debt, and acquisition opportunities. Additionally, CRED iQ's proprietary technology & valuation platform allows for the seamless integration of third-party data vendors to streamline workflows and improve business decisions.

About CRED iQ

CRED iQ is a commercial real estate data, analytics, and valuation platform providing actionable intelligence to CRE and capital markets investors. The data platform is powered by over $2.0 trillion in transactions and data covering CRE, CMBS, CRE CLO, SBLL, and all of the loans securitized within the GSE/Agency universe.

