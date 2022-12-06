Byrdie announces winners of its 2022 Beauty Awards

109 categories mark Byrdie's most extensive awards to date

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Byrdie (www.byrdie.com) announced the winners of the 2022 Byrdie Beauty Awards , or "The Byrdies," honoring the best in beauty across the Skin , Makeup , Body , Hair , Under $25 , and Beauty Pros categories.

Byrdie's award-winning editors tested, analyzed, and declared winners for an exhaustive list of 109 different beauty categories, all designed to help readers narrow down the absolute best in beauty. Categories include Best Cleansing Balm (Eadem Dew Dream Cleansing Balm); Best Overnight Mask (U Beauty The Barrier Bioactive Treatment); Best Multi-Use Makeup Product (Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment); Best Hair Oil (Squigs Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil) and Best Eyeliner Under $25 (Half Magic Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner)

After testing hundreds of products, Byrdie's 10 editors collaborated with six guest beauty expert judges to choose the honorees. Winners were selected based on three criteria: Efficacy, Overall Value, and "That Special Something," that indescribable factor that makes a product a favorite.

For more details about the best of the best, each winner profile includes tags identifying the product's additional characteristics, like whether it's made with sustainable practices; vegan; cruelty-free; Black-, AAPI-, or Latinx-owned; and/or has a charitable element.

The product categories are accompanied by ten categories of Beauty Pros , naming Byrdie's chosen leaders in the beauty space for 2022:

The Influencer : Emira D' Spain , @xoxoemira

The Founder: Priyanka Ganjoo , founder, Kulfi Beauty, @priyankaganjoo

The New Guard: Hamah Harris , creator, Brown Girl Hands , @hannahharris__ , creator,, @hannahharris__

The Makeup Artist: Nina Park , @ninapark

The Nail Artist: Zola Ganzorigt, @nailsbyzola

The Hairstylist: Jawara Wauchope , @jawaraw

The Esthetician: Kristyn Smith , @ksmithskin

The Dermatologist: Michelle Henry , MD, FAAD, @drmichellehenry

The Educator: Ranella Hirsch MD, FAAD, @ranellamd

The Formulator: Ron Robinson , Chemist/CEO of BeautyStat and cosmetic chemist in residence at Rhode.

"We're back with The Byrdies spotlighting this year's best in beauty," said Hallie Gould, Senior Editorial Director of Byrdie. "It's the biggest, most comprehensive roundup we've ever done, with brand-new launches next to time-tested favorites. We've also highlighted the pros who have helped transform the beauty space this year with their influence, innovation, artistry, education and/or medical expertise."

See the full list of the 2022 Byrdie Beauty Award winners here .

About Byrdie

Byrdie is dedicated to all things beauty, inside and out. From hair and makeup to health and wellness, Byrdie takes a fresh, no-nonsense approach to feeling and looking your best and reaches nearly seven million people each month (Comscore, Oct. 2022). Byrdie is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family. www.byrdie.com

