CapIntel Momentum Accelerates as Financial Advisors Embrace Modern, Cloud-Native Communications Technology

Innovative financial advisor technology firm experiences triple-digit revenue growth; looks to expand U.S. presence by doubling their current headcount, garners industry recognition as one of the top fintech startups

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that improves fund analysis, proposal generation, and day-to-day workflow efficiency for financial services wholesalers and investment advisors, today shares its momentum update, as it continues to thrive by steadily expanding key partnerships across North America and growing its core team with increased hiring initiatives.

CapIntel entered the U.S. market in June 2022 after announcing Series A fundraising of USD 11.0M (CAD 14.2M) led by New York-based FinTech Collective, with additional participation from Fengate Asset Management on behalf of its investor, the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada (LPFCEC). Since then, the team has brought Caryn Petker as Head of Talent & Employee Experience, U.S.-based Anna Smith as Head of Marketing, and Erika Geremia as Head of Customer Experience and is on track to double their current headcount across the U.S. and Canada over the next two years.

James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel, says: "We are seeing a significant appetite in the wealth management industry to leverage technology to enhance client experiences. Announcing our first U.S. Partner in May 2022 demonstrates the value of our platform across North America and signals that Advisors & Assets Managers are looking to digitally transform their business to better serve clients."

CapIntel continues to accelerate, seeing a total revenue growth of 2051% since 2018, with 2021 numbers indicating 767% revenue growth. Preliminary figures also hint that this trend will continue. Currently, the company employs over 60 people across North America, with an average headcount increase of 185% year-over-year, with further goals to expand its team.

CapIntel's recognition across advisor customers has also seen upward momentum. According to a recent internal survey, 81% of those surveyed agreed that the streamlined and intuitive proposal generation platform has directly influenced their own client onboarding decisions and helped drive an increase in sales of 39.5%. These numbers continue to promote a positive outlook for the firm as it has continued to onboard thousands of new advisors and asset managers over the past 18 months and integrated 90% of the licenses — a 400% increased adoption rate compared to similar solutions in the market.

Rob Crnkovic, Co-Founder and CRO of CapIntel, adds: "It's incredible working with innovative Wealth leaders at our customers. They know trust is not a 'nice to have', it's a necessity. Advisors want better, connected, and intuitive tools to help them deliver great client experiences. Many clients say that proposals are critical in their investment decision. They want and deserve personalized, easy-to-understand, and contextual proposals. We're thrilled to be closing the gap!"

The company's rapid and continued growth is gaining industry recognition. CapIntel has recently been included in Business Insider's list of 60 Up and Coming FinTech Startups and Wealth Professional Canada Magazine's 5-Star Wealth Technology Providers 2022, and is an award recipient of the Canadian Innovation Exchange's (CIX) Top 10 Growth and the Deloitte Canada 2022 Technology Fast 50™ program. This reputable program recognizes emerging companies based on their revenue growth percentage and innovation. CapIntel ranks 5th in the Companies-to-Watch category with a 2051 percent in revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Toronto-based financial technology company leading the way in developing intuitive, web-based applications for financial professionals. CapIntel is on a mission to elevate personal finance, and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments. CapIntel's platform helps financial advisors provide better service to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. See www.capintel.com for more information.

