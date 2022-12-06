Fictiv Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Manufacturing

3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fictiv, the operating system for custom manufacturing, has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Manufacturing category. The list recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

Fictiv was selected by Inc. for its efforts to help customers spend less time sourcing parts and more time on design innovation. Fictiv's easy-to-use platform and global network of manufacturing partners provides the digital infrastructure for custom manufacturing and simplifies sourcing for its customers. Gone is the need to manage thousands of suppliers, always chasing lead times to end up with inconsistent quality. Fictiv makes custom manufacturing fast and easy and the ultimate goal is to enable companies to accelerate innovation and deliver better products faster to their customers.

"We are honored to have been chosen as a winner of this award and to be in the company of so many prestigious organizations," said Dave Evans, CEO of Fictiv. "This award is a fitting end to an outstanding year of achievement, and we want to take this opportunity to thank our employees, customers, and manufacturing partners who support our mission to remove the friction from manufacturing so that innovation can flourish. As we approach a new year, we look forward to helping our customers succeed as never before."

Fictiv was also recognized for its efforts to accelerate the development of life-saving technologies, including its work with TransMed7, a developer of novel medical devices. TransMed7 was creating five breakthrough biopsy diagnostic devices simultaneously, and a traditional development cost–to-market scenario would have been prohibitive. Fictiv provided manufacturing solutions that unlocked an entirely new model for TransMed7, allowing the company to maintain an extremely lean and agile organization by leveraging Fictiv's capabilities, support, and expertise. This manufacturing model enabled TransMed7 to save millions of dollars and dramatically reduced the development time of the medical devices from ten years to just two.

Inc.'s Best in Business recognition comes at the end of a year of expansion for Fictiv. In 2022, the company closed a $100m Series E funding round; became the only company in the digital manufacturing industry to achieve SOC 2 Type II security compliance; opened a new office in India to further diversify its global manufacturing capabilities; added 16 new CNC machining materials to its auto-quoting platform; expanded its injection molding manufacturing partner network in the U.S., offering customers more flexibility and reduced supply chain risks; launched multiple industry-leading design for manufacturability feedback enhancements; and debuted Fictiv Premium, a first-of-its-kind annual membership program that enables customers to coordinate custom manufacturing with high visibility and control—across projects, teams, and entire organizations.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental, or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business .

ABOUT FICTIV

Fictiv is the operating system (OS) for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Its intelligent OS, supported by best-in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

