Genuine Foods Named to Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Food Insecurity Category

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Foods , the quality-focused, purpose-driven foodservice company, has been named to Inc. magazine's 2022 Best in Business list in the Food Insecurity category. The list recognizes companies making the biggest impact on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. for our work fighting food insecurity across the country," said Jeff Mills, CEO of Genuine Foods. "Genuine Foods' mission is and has always been to positively impact communities through access to the highest quality, most nutritious foodservice possible. We will continue to prioritize partnerships and opportunities that allow us to provide scratch-made meals to people who need them most, wherever they are and whatever their circumstances. We're grateful to our team for making this continued work possible."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America's most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them."

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 240 honored in the list's third year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Genuine Foods

Genuine Foods is a nationwide quality-focused foodservice company that shuns packaged, processed and frozen 'food' in favor of scratch-made, wholesome, culturally relevant meals created with fresh, vibrant seasonal ingredients. Genuine Foods services K-12 schools, higher education, senior and hospital facilities and communities. Founded in 2015 by Jeff Mills, former restauranteur and longtime Director of Food & Nutrition Services for Washington D.C. Public Schools, the Genuine Foods team seeks to bring a radical change to how foodservice looks especially in communities where poverty, obesity and health disparities are prevalent. For more information: https://www.genuinefoods.com/ .

