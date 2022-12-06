Mesh Payments Announces Expanded QuickBook Integration to Give Businesses More Control and Increase Automation for Spend Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh Payments , the finance automation platform that gives finance managers more control and leverage over their corporate spend, announced its expanded integration with QuickBooks, the popular accounting software from Intuit. The integration will be on display at QuickBooks Connect taking place in Las Vegas, December 7-9th at the Mesh booth .

The expanded Mesh integration with QuickBooks gives growing and mid-market companies advanced functionality to help them scale. Mesh automatically codes 98% of transactions, virtually eliminating tedious and manual coding. Hundreds of Mesh customers are already leveraging the QuickBooks integration to close their month five times faster than before.

"Mesh Payments syncs seamlessly with QuickBooks, so finance teams can streamline their entire workflow — from transactions to receipt collection to closing the books," said Oded Zehavi, co-founder and CEO of Mesh Payments. "Our integration with QuickBooks reinforces our mission to help companies, including mid-market companies growing with QuickBooks, maximize efficiency and cost savings with finance automation."

The enhanced integration with QuickBooks enables business to:

Accelerate finance automation ⸺ Mesh supports finance teams by automating redundant and time consuming processes, helping teams continuously sync between Mesh and the ERP and posting all transactions to the general ledger. Via the Mesh app or a dedicated Mesh email, Mesh automatically matches receipts to the right transaction and syncs directly with QuickBooks. Automatic receipt reminders means finance teams spend less time chasing after employees for outstanding receipts too.

Streamline and sync across multi subsidiaries ⸺ Businesses can sync QuickBooks transactions across unlimited entities and take advantage of best-in-class subsidiary separation to eliminate the pain of wrongly synced transactions between subsidiaries.

Close the month faster ⸺ The robust integration helps speed month-end closing with complete coverage across spend from vendor payments, employee spend, out-of-pocket reimbursements, multi-currency payments and multi-subsidiary syncing.

Mesh offers integrations with leading ERP vendors including QuickBooks, NetSuite, Sage Intacct and others. To learn more about Mesh Payments' integration with QuickBooks, visit www.meshpayments.com/quickbooks-integration .

About Mesh Payments

Mesh Payments is a finance automation platform that gives finance managers more granular control and leverage over their corporate spend. Mesh brings innovation and automation to every corner of finance operations, and freeing up finance teams to focus on better managing day-to-day financial operations.

Mesh was named to the CB Insights Fintech 250 list of the most promising private fintech companies of 2022 and the Accel Fintech 100 EMEA . Venture-backed and headquartered in New York City, Mesh powers some of the world's fastest-growing brands, including Monday.com, Hippo Insurance, Sezzle, Riskified and Snyk. For more information, visit www.meshpayments.com or follow on LinkedIn .

