MINT DIRECTORS GIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES INSIGHTS INTO DOLLAR COINS

What would it take for dollar coins to become as popular as dollar bills?

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Small-denomination bills have been eliminated and replaced with coins in the EU, Canada, Australia, and other nations. So why not in the United States? This week on U.S. Money Reserve's "In Conversation," 35th Director of the U.S Mint (1994–2000) and U.S. Money Reserve President Philip N. Diehl and 38th Director of the U.S. Mint (2006–2011) and U.S. Money Reserve Senior IRA Strategist Edmund C. Moy discuss the popularity of dollar-denominated coins.

What would it take for dollar coins to become as popular as dollar bills?

Watch the latest video to learn more.

The Susan B. Anthony and the Sacagawea are some of the most well-known dollar coins produced by the U.S. Mint. The Sacagawea, created during Director Diehl's tenure, is one of the most successful dollar coins ever minted.

Despite not reaching ubiquity among the public as dollar bills have, dollar coins are popular among coin-heavy businesses like car washes, laundromats, and transit systems. Directors Moy and Diehl speculate that these coins might never become as popular with other businesses and the general public unless the printing of dollar bills stops.

Learn more insights from these former Mint Directors on U.S. Money Reserve's website: https://www.usmoneyreserve.com/news/executive-insights/

For more information or to speak with company leadership at U.S. Money Reserve, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmoneyreserve.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, platinum, and palladium legal-tender products, as well as precious metals IRAs. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with the expert market knowledge to find products that offer the highest profit potential for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas.

Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter @USMoneyReserve.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE US MONEY RESERVE