New Research Confirms HealthWay's Air Purifiers are 99.99% Effective in Killing Common Bacteria and Viruses

PULASKI, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthWay (or the "Company"), a global leader in air purification solutions for both commercial and residential settings, today released laboratory results showing the Company's high volume air purifiers capture and kill both bacteria and viruses with over 99.99% efficiency. Testing on a variety of pathogens conducted by two separate third-party laboratories this fall corroborated the results.

"These third-party results prove that not only are HealthWay air purifiers capturing bacteria and viruses, but they're also destroying them at a kill rate of 99.99%, so these germs can't be reintroduced into the environment," said Jeff Pecoroni, CEO at HealthWay. "As employees return to the office, personal and business travel picks up, and urgent care visits rise during the winter months, ensuring a safe, clean air environment is critical. With the log 4 reduction rate demonstrated by these results, HealthWay customers can be confident that their air quality meets the highest standards for a healthy environment."

The third party testing of HealthWay's high velocity Super V air purifiers was conducted by two separate testing laboratories using different testing protocols and methods.1 The results, which were supplementary, indicated a kill rate of 99.99% for a variety of captured sample bacteria and virus particles, including Staphylococcus epidermidis, a gram-positive bacterium used as a surrogate for Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), and MS2 ecoliphage, a single stranded RNA virus used as a surrogate for SARS-CoV 2. The Company's in-line Super V air purifiers are installed in HVAC ducts, typically in commercial settings or for whole-home residential installations.

An innovator in air purification technology solutions, HealthWay provides a comprehensive offering of modular, scalable, efficient, portable and in-line air cleaning solutions for any indoor environment, as well as replacement filters. HealthWay's proprietary solutions feature its patented, state-of-the-art Disinfecting Filtration System (DFS) technology, which has been proven to capture and permanently remove airborne viruses and bacteria. Its products are sold under the brands HealthWay, Intellipure, and Pure Wellness.

HealthWay's air purification solutions are used in a wide variety of settings where air quality is critical including schools and day care, healthcare settings, office and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as residential home use. HealthWay's customers include JP Morgan Chase, United Airlines, Hilton, Ritz-Carlton, the Rockefeller Group, the New York State Department of Health, and the three largest public school districts in the country: New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

"All air purifying systems are not equally effective, making it critical for building managers to do their research and look at underlying data before investing in or upgrading an HVAC system," said Christian Cobb, VP of Marketing of HealthWay. "This new data further substantiates HeathWay's findings that our products are effective in removing airborne bacteria and viruses. The reduction of these particles is tremendously important – in just the last few years we have all garnered a much better understanding of airborne particles and the negative impact they can have on a work or home environment. Whether the setting is a school, office or home, there is a cost-effective HealthWay indoor air quality solution available."

HealthWay is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets.

About HealthWay

Founded in 2004, HealthWay is a leader in innovative air purification technology solutions. The company's industry-leading, patented Disinfecting Filtration System (DFS) technology is used in schools, cleanroom applications, hospital surgical suites, commercial office buildings, hotels, and many mission-critical environments around the globe. For more information, please visit www.healthway.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

1 ARE Labs Inc., 21 Oct 2022 Kill Kinetics of Two Aerosolized Microorganisms on HEPA Filters, Healthway: Super V; LMS Technologies, Inc., 19 Oct 2022 Single-Pass Efficiency, Healthway: Super V

