OpenText Adds Allstate Identity Protection to Webroot® Helps Protect People's Digital Lives

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), has partnered with Allstate Identity Protection (AIP) to offer identity protection services to Webroot customers to further protect consumers from evolving cyber threats by shielding their devices, identities and private information. Webroot protects computers, laptops, tablets, smartphones and other digital devices from threats like malware, ransomware, phishing and more. AIP safeguards personal information and the data people share online. The combined offering provides consumers with exceptional multi-layer protection for their digital life.

"Increased online shopping during the holidays puts people at greater risk of identity theft and credit card fraud," says Lewis Bertolucci, Vice President of Product, AIP. "Working in lockstep with Webroot behind the scenes, we hope to put shoppers' minds at ease so they can focus on family and loved ones this holiday season and beyond."

Roughly 2.14 billion people shop online1. By 2024, the number of online banking users is predicted to exceed 3.6 billion globally2. The internet has opened a gateway for criminals to access bank accounts, install malicious software, and steal identities to commit fraud. With the growing popularity of social media, additional purchase opportunities (through TikTok, Instagram and Facebook) further increase the likelihood of exposure to cyber criminals.

"Cyber criminals have become experts in the art of deception, making it increasingly difficult for people to tell the difference between legitimate sites or emails from those that are fake," says Prentiss Donohue, Executive Vice President, OpenText Security Solutions. "Whether unknowingly shopping on an unsecure website or clicking on a malicious link, some things are out of a consumer's control. AIP is an important addition to Webroot that extends consumer protection beyond devices to include identity and privacy in the event the uncontrollable happens."

Webroot Premium with AIP includes anti-virus protection for up to five devices, identity protection for one individual with up to $500,000 in fraud expense reimbursement*, up to $50,000 in stolen funds reimbursement*, plus a password manager and secure browser for privacy. Additional benefits include:

Device protection:

Real-time anti-phishing, malware, ransomware protection against emerging threats

Lightning-fast scans without interruption

Proactive alerts with firewall and network connection monitoring

Protects account logins and passwords

Cleans devices and improves performance

Identity protection:

Dark web monitoring

Credit monitoring (one bureau)

Financial monitoring including account takeover alerts

Identity monitoring with identity health status updates

24/7 U.S.-based identity restoration

Privacy protection:

Secure browser with alerts to malicious sites and apps

Password manager

Deletes traces of online activity

Webroot Premium with Allstate Identity Protection is available immediately. Allstate Identity Protection is also offered as an add-on to existing Webroot subscriptions. To learn more, visit Webroot Premium with Allstate Identity Protection.

*Allstate Identity Protection Legal Disclaimer

Identity theft insurance covering expense and stolen funds reimbursement is underwritten by American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida, an Assurant company. The description herein is a summary and intended for informational purposes only and does not include all terms, conditions, and exclusions of the policies described. Please refer to the actual policies for terms, conditions, and exclusions of coverage. Coverage may not be available in all jurisdictions. Product may be updated or modified. Certain features require additional activation.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

