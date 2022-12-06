SCOTTIE RESOURCES INTERCEPTS 31.8 G/T GOLD OVER 4.00 METRES AND 6.82 G/T GOLD OVER 6.85 METRES ON D ZONE TARGET ADJACENT TO BLUEBERRY CONTACT ZONE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) is pleased to report new assays on its C and D zone targets, which occur as mineralized cross-structures adjacent to the Blueberry Contact Zone. Drilling of the targets generated high-grade intercepts of up to 60.7 g/t over 2 metres. The C and D Zones are part of the Scottie Gold Mine Project which also includes the historic Scottie Gold Mine and the rapidly advancing Blueberry Contact Zone. The Scottie Gold Mine Project is 100% owned and royalty free and is located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road.

President and CEO, Brad Rourke: "Part of our 2022 exploration program was devoted to testing the extent of known mineralized cross-structures associated with the Blueberry Contact Zone. These results confirm the successful targeting of the high-grade C and D zone structures more than 200 metres along strike from the Blueberry Contact. The grades and proximity exemplify the exploration potential outside of the main contact zone along cross-cutting mineralized structures. These structures will be incorporated in our 3D model and be a key focus during our 2023 drill program."

Table 1: Selected results from new drill assay results (uncut) from the C and D Zones.* True thicknesses of mineralized intercepts are undetermined

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) SR22-160

29 43 14.00 0.70 6.65 including 39 43 4.00 1.26 10.8 and including 42 43 1.00 4.12 10.0

61.57 62.2 0.63 2.52 9.00

87 88.5 1.50 5.04 2.00

104 105 1.00 1.72 11.0

125 126 1.00 1.04 50.0 SR22-182

33.35 40.2 6.85 6.82 29.4 including 38.7 40.2 1.50 17.4 34.3 SR22-183

43.9 47.9 4.00 3.16 24.7 SR22-187

17 18 1.00 4.42 300

27.8 30.25 2.45 2.87 1.18 SR22-188

38.4 42.4 4.00 31.8 84.0 including 40.4 42.4 2.00 60.7 29.5 SR22-191

146 147.5 1.50 1.54 10.0

172.5 174 1.50 4.36 2.00 SR22-194

97.5 98.5 1.00 1.52 34.0

187.8 188.8 1.00 3.47 3.00

About the C and D Zones

The C and D zones are located approximately halfway between the Blueberry Vein and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Historic work on the zones included geological mapping, rock and chip sampling and limited drilling. Mineralization is vein controlled and is comparable to the vein types observed at both the Scottie Gold Mine as well as the Blueberry vein. Historic drill intercepts on the C Zone generated gold-rich intervals up to 14.2 g/t gold over 5 metres. Drilling by Scottie Resources in 2021 extended the strike length of the mineralization further to the west with multiple high-grade intercepts, including 11.1 g/t gold over 1.0 metre and 8.65 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. Historic drilling on the D Zone failed to produce results comparable to the numerous high-grade surficial samples associated with the zone (up to 53 g/t gold), likely due to poor targeting of the primary mineralized structure which is obscured by steep terrain and heavy vegetation. The surficial expressions of both the C and D zones overlie an access tunnel which connects the A portal to the Scottie Gold mine, that was put into reduce avalanche risk during the mine's operation (Figure 1). Drilled in 2022, the intersection between the C zone structure and the Blueberry Contact Zone returned an interval of 9.12 g/t gold over 16.15 metres.

About the Blueberry Contact Zone

The Blueberry Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new splay off zone of the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received in 2020 and 2021, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that this splay is in fact a major N-S mineralized structure, of which the Blueberry Vein was only a secondary structure. This zone is much wider than pursued in previous exploration models and drilling in 2021 expanded its strike length to 720 metres and its depth to 225 metres. The zone is steeply dipping, and there is no current restraint on its potential depth; the mineralization at the adjacent Scottie Gold Mine has a vertical extent greater than 450 metres. The Blueberry Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Project, which is in the process of refurbishing their mill. Newcrest's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

About the Scottie Gold Mine

The Scottie Gold Mine, which operated between 1981 to 1985, produced 95,426 gold ounces from 183,147 tonnes at an average recovered grade of 16.2 g/t gold. The mine ultimately shut down due to a drop in gold price combined with high-interest rates. Mineralization consists of east-west to northwest trending, steeply dipping, shear veins, that are comprised of pyrrhotite > pyrite ± quartz ± calcite. The veins are hosted in a package of andesitic volcanic rocks from the Hazelton Unuk River Formation that are situated adjacent to the contact with the Summit Lake stock, part of the Texas Creek Plutonic Suite. While 13 distinct gold-bearing vein zones have been identified on the Scottie Gold Mine Project, mine production was primarily from one vein (the M-zone).

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2022 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource. The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mine while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

