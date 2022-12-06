Sourcepass Acquires CCSI, A Leading Enterprise IT Services Provider

CCSI motivated by Sourcepass' innovative service delivery model that leverages advanced AI and RPA workflows

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass , an innovative digital IT Managed Services and Security Provider, announced its acquisition of Contemporary Computer Services, Inc. (CCSI), the sixth such acquisition of 2022. CCSI, based in Bohemia, New York, is a mid-market and enterprise-level co-managed IT Services specialist who leverages technology to inspire innovation, promote growth, drive efficiency and accelerate their clients' success. With the acquisition, CCSI helps Sourcepass to extend their services into a larger portfolio of mid-sized and enterprise clients in new vertical and geographic markets. This includes those in the Public Sector, as CCSI holds multiple state and federal contracts.

"We are proud to be a part of Sourcepass' future as they continue their strategic and client-focused portfolio build-out."

"We are committed to finding new ways to be disruptive within the stagnant IT services industry while helping our clients transform their technology as their businesses grow," said Chuck Canton, CEO and Founder of Sourcepass. "In CCSI, we found a partner who shares our commitment to innovation and evolution, helping many mid-size and enterprise companies by providing an experience that clients love."

"We had conversations with multiple possible integration partners, but what tipped the scale beyond culture and client alignment was the Sourcepass innovative service delivery model leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA)" said CCSI executive, Tom Ednie. "We are proud to be a part of Sourcepass' future as they continue their strategic and client-focused portfolio build-out."

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is digitizing the way small, mid-sized, and enterprise businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed and Security Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that businesses face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. The Sourcepass culture promotes modernization, diversification, and productivity to deliver world-class IT results and drive growth. Their goal is to help SMBs successfully navigate the digital era and remain competitive against a shifting technology landscape by immediately connecting clients with modern, valuable IT solutions for a seamless IT approach. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit us at www.sourcepass.com.

