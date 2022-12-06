Tech Training Nonprofit, NPower, Receives $1 Million Grant from MetLife Foundation to Accelerate More Young People of Color and Veterans in Tech Careers

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National tech training nonprofit NPower was awarded a $1 million grant from MetLife Foundation to fund tech training programs that help to move women, people of color, military veterans, and military spouses from poverty to the middle class through tech jobs.

The grant will fund NPower's virtual courses that provide critical tech skills training, mentoring, and apprenticeship opportunities for often overlooked populations. The funding also includes an investment in Command Shift , NPower's national consortium of partners, allies, and advocates focused on achieving workforce equity and equality for women of color in tech.

NPower's strategic mission is rooted in research, most recently a comprehensive report that revealed there are 250,000 qualified women of color currently missing from today's booming tech industry. The data also show that there are approximately 2.6 million women of color in the tech-eligible, skill-similar workforce who, with more tech-training, could step into tech positions and the increased income they can bring.

NPower CEO, Bertina Ceccarelli, said, "This generous grant from MetLife Foundation will help to advance our vision of empowering historically marginalized communities with the tech training needed to advance their economic opportunities through tech careers. We're extremely grateful to MetLife Foundation for selecting NPower as one of the partners of their pledge."

The grant is part of MetLife Foundation's strategy to drive inclusive economic mobility by addressing the needs of underserved and underrepresented communities. Earlier this year, MetLife Foundation pledged $150 million in funding and MetLife pledged 800,000 employee volunteer hours through 2030 to support historically marginalized individuals and their families.

"MetLife Foundation is proud to support NPower accelerate careers in technology for women of color, military veterans and their spouses. The intentional focus on this community of talent is an economic imperative and will play a critical role to boost their economic and intergeneration mobility," said Tia Hodges, president and CEO of MetLife Foundation and head of Corporate Giving and Employee Engagement at MetLife. "Our work together aligns to the Foundation's ongoing commitment to DEI in high-growth sectors like technology where the voices and leadership of people from diverse communities matters now more than ever."

As part of the grant, leaders from MetLife's Global Technology and Operations team will represent MetLife on the Command Shift Coalition to drive a seismic shift in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women of color as part of a goal to increase the presence of women of color in tech to 10% in 10 years.

About NPower:

NPower is a national nonprofit, rooted in the community, that is committed to advancing race and gender equity in the tech industry through skills training, real-world experience, support, and mentorships. The organization has helped young adults from underserved communities and veterans move from poverty to the middle class by training them with a range of tech skills and placing them in quality jobs. Students who enter the free, six-month training program, earn industry-recognized certifications and graduate with the competencies of an IT professional with one to two years of experience. NPower also places students in paid internships and apprenticeships with corporate and nonprofit organizations. Eighty percent of NPower graduates get a full-time job or continue their education. NPower is a vital solution towards bridging the national talent gap that exists in the high-growth technology industry. Over the past decade, NPower has expanded its program reach and developed a robust network of Fortune 500 companies, mid-sized enterprises, government agencies, staffing firms, and a network of nonprofit partners that host its interns and hire its graduates full-time. To learn more about NPower, visit www.npower.org .

About Command Shift:

Command Shift, Accelerating More Women of Color in Tech, is a national consortium of women and allies that advocate for strategies that invest in and inspire the advancement of young women of color in tech careers—with particular focus on women from underrepresented communities and non-traditional pathways. The coalition is composed of business leaders, corporations, nonprofits, and community organizations, who will address the glaring inequalities of women of color in tech. To learn more and join Command Shift, visit https://www.npower.org/commandshift/

About MetLife Foundation:

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility for underserved and underrepresented communities around the world. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas – economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities – while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since 1976, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $900 million to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.MetLife.org.

