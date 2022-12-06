Top Spinal Organizations Launch First-Ever Patient Coalition for Spine Health

Four of the country's top spine organizations unite to advance patient education

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF) announced the launch of a first of its kind Coalition for Spine Health. The coalition will initially bring together four of America's leading spinal organizations to advance awareness and patient education.

National Spine Health Foundation (spinehealth.org) is a non-profit, patient-focused 501(c)(3) dedicated to improving spinal health care through research, education, patient advocacy and community. We are dedicated to proving what works, driving innovation, and supporting patients on their journey to spinal health. Our educational resources and research studies empower patients with knowledge and hope.

The Northern American Spine Association (NASS), The Setting Scoliosis Straight Foundation and the Harms Study Group , and the Cervical Spine Research Society all join the National Spine Health Foundation in the launch of the Coalition.

"We're thrilled that the Coalition for Spine Health will unify the top minds in spinal health to deliver best in class patient education," said Dr. Rita Roy, CEO of the National Spine Health Foundation. "By providing innovative learning opportunities for patients, the Coalition can improve the well-being of millions of Americans."

The Coalition's member organizations will work to share research findings, advance groundbreaking patient treatment methods, highlight leaders in the spine health field, create innovative learning opportunities for patients nationwide, and advocate for access to quality care.

"I've seen first-hand how patient education can transform outcomes, especially when we consider the complex procedures and long recovery times that spine patients often face," said Dr. Larry Lenke, internationally recognized spine surgeon and Surgeon-in-Chief at The Och Spine Hospital, Columbia New York-Presbyterian. "It's wonderful to see top spine organizations unite with a common goal of helping patients."

To learn more about the Coalition for Spine Health visit: https://spinehealth.org/patient advocacy/

About the National Spine Health Foundation

The National Spine Health Foundation (NSHF), a 501-C(3) nonprofit organization, is the only patient-centered non-profit organization dedicated to helping millions of Americans who struggle with debilitating spinal conditions through education, advocacy and research. The NSHF helps Americans avoid and alleviate neck and back pain by educating consumers on practical ways to lead a spine-safe lifestyle; researching and amplifying life-saving treatments and surgeries; and advocating for changes that would improve the state of spine health in America. The NSHF is home to a prestigious Medical & Scientific Board that includes 50 of the nation's leading experts in spine who contribute to Spine-Talks, as well as the "Get Back to It" podcast, which shares real stories of healing and recovery from individuals who have overcome neck and back pain. Learn more at spinehealth.org

