MERCURY INVESTOR ALERT

Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRCY).

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/MRCY.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research published a report alleging that Mercury's organic revenue is "overstated," that its Physical Optics acquisition has been a "disaster," and that management has prematurely recognized revenues.

On this news, Mercury's stock fell $4.87, or 7.8%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 26, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 2, 2022, after the market closed, Mercury announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, reporting $289.7 million in quarterly revenue, which is below prior guidance expecting revenue between $301.5 million and $321.5 million. The Company attributed the shortfall to "material and order delays that affected the timing of revenue."

On this news, the Company's stock fell as much as 13% during intraday trading on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

