ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES CPT GROUP, INC. A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Orange County Register for the second year running. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administrator. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

"We are thrilled to have received this award for two consecutive years," said CPT's owner and founder, Henry Arjad. "The fact that this award is completely based on employee input gives it extra significance. We've made it part of our mission to create an encouraging work environment. We have always urged our personnel to come to us with any issues, and we make every effort to be as accommodating and flexible as possible to meet their needs. We like to think that our attentiveness reflects how much we appreciate all their hard work."

Companies that value their employees' opinions, time, and efforts are in high demand. We have not only been able to maintain our personnel over the previous three years, but we have also witnessed a 22% rise in our workforce. We've prioritized ensuring our staff feel seen and heard, and we believe this award proves our commitment to that goal.

ABOUT

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT"), founded in 1984, is a leading provider of notice and settlement class action administration services and has been appointed as the third-party administrator by all major courts. CPT offers a wide range of class action administrative services, from developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated notice plans and settlements. This includes pre-certification and class-certification mailings, claims processing and administration, data management and reporting, call center support, legal noticing campaigns, website design and hosting, and settlement fund administration. Throughout our history, CPT has disbursed billions of dollars in settlement funds and serviced tens of millions of class members while administrating over 5,000 cases.

COMPANY CONTACT

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT")

Randi@CPTGroup.com, (800) 542-0900

www.cptgroup.com

