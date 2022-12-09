UNITED MATERIALS READY-MIX DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamster Victory Benefits Workers Throughout the Entire Industry

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-five ready-mix concrete drivers at three different facilities employed by United Materials in Buffalo, N.Y., have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 449.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"These drivers joined our union because they know that with a Teamster contract, they can get not just a voice on the job, but parity with other workers in the ready-mix industry," said Jeff Brylski, Local 449 President. "We already represent drivers at the two biggest ready-mix contractors in the area, Lafarge and Iroquois Bar. We plan on fighting to increase wages, employer-sponsored health care coverage, and retirement benefits to the same standard at those companies when we go to negotiate a contract for United Materials."

The organizing campaign started in May, and the workers filed for an election on October 18. Despite an anti-union effort by the company, the drivers stuck together and organized.

"I've never been in a union, so this is a new adventure that I'm looking forward to," said Chris McCrobie, a United Materials driver with 20 years of experience in the industry. "The way I look at it, by going with the Teamsters, we can bring everybody up. This will benefit not just my batch plant or me as an individual, but the entire profession – even the non-union drivers."

Teamsters Local 449 represents workers in freight, construction, and a wide variety of other industries throughout Buffalo, N.Y. and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to teamsterslocal449.org

