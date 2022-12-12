Kling Biotherapeutics Appoints Michael Koslowski, M.D. As Chief Executive Officer

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kling Biotherapeutics, B.V., a clinical-stage company pioneering the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Michael Koslowski, M.D. as CEO. Dr. Koslowski will oversee Kling's growing team of experienced drug developers and its portfolio of breakthrough programs in oncology and infectious diseases.

Dr. Koslowski joins Kling from GammaDelta Therapeutics, where he was Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer until the company's successful acquisition by Takeda Pharmaceuticals in 2022. In that role, Michael led preclinical and clinical development of allogeneic cancer cell therapies, building on two decades of experience developing new medicines. Prior to GammaDelta, Dr. Koslowski held senior roles at Mission Therapeutics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Boehringer Ingelheim. In addition, he was a founding member and Head of New Targets & Antibody Development at Ganymed Pharmaceuticals, a German biotech company acquired by Astellas in 2016. Michael's industry experience followed an academic career in Experimental and Translational Oncology at the University of Mainz, where he also obtained his habilitation degree following his doctoral degree from the University of the Saarland and his medical degree from the University of Cologne.

"Michael brings to Kling a demonstrated track record of developing cutting-edge drugs leveraging a variety of novel technologies," said Timothy M. Wright, M.D., Kling's chairman. "He is uniquely qualified to advance Kling's deep pipeline of antibody-based drugs, including our first-in-class anti-CD9 antibody, KBA1412, which holds great promise for a variety of solid tumor patients. Few executives have the scientific, medical, and commercial depth that Michael brings to this company."

Dr. Koslowski sees Kling's platform as a game changer for the discovery of new oncology targets and therapeutics: "I am very excited to join and lead Kling at this early stage of the company's development. Kling's proprietary, world-class platform technology presents an outstanding opportunity to identify and develop novel breakthrough therapies for the benefit of cancer patients," he expressed. "We have within reach the potential to revolutionize the field of cancer immunotherapy."

About Kling Biotherapeutics

Kling Biotherapeutics is an Amsterdam, NL based clinical-stage biotechnology company that has developed a robust pipeline based on evaluating B cells present in individuals with remarkable responses to cancer and infectious diseases. Its proprietary B cell immortalization platform enables rapid functional screening of antibodies and has led to the identification of several antibodies with cytotoxicity for solid tumors and leukemias targeting novel protein epitopes (cancer and infectious diseases) and newly discovered cancer-specific post-translational modifications of membrane proteins.

