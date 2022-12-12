PERSEFONI'S PETER BARTOLINO IS RECOGNIZED AS NACD DIRECTORSHIP CERTIFIED®

Certified Board Members Demonstrate Their Commitment to Elevating Board Leadership

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Persefoni, a global leader in climate data disclosure and management, today announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recently recognized Peter Bartolino, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at Persefoni, as NACD Directorship Certified. Directors who earn this designation signal to boards, investors, and other stakeholders that they are keeping on top of the emerging issues and trends impacting financial performance, disrupting business models, and changing the competitive landscape.

Persefoni Logo (PRNewsfoto/Persefoni) (PRNewswire)

"The information I've learned and demonstrated via NACD's certification program are key assets to the companies I serve"

The NACD Directorship Certification program®, the nation's premier certification for board directors, provides a tangible assessment of a director's understanding of the essential knowledge required to lead in today's boardrooms. Certification facilitates continuous learning and allows directors to showcase their governance knowledge to the companies they serve and other stakeholders in the broader governance community.

"I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of NACD Certified Directors who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence," said Bartolino, NACD.DC. "The information I've learned and demonstrated via NACD's certification program are key assets to the companies I serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director."

Bartolino leads Persefoni's legal, sustainability, compliance, and regulatory functions. He has more than 25 years of experience across a wide range of matters, including securities law, corporate finance, corporate governance, mergers & acquisitions, and environmental, social & governance (ESG). Bartolino has held senior leadership positions at public companies including First Solar, Inc., where he was Chief Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, as well as Callaway Golf Company and Fortune 500 multinational infrastructure consulting firm AECOM. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University.

"NACD Certified Directors demonstrate their keen awareness that directorship is a profession that, like all professions, requires continuous learning," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD's CEO. "Peter Bartolino, NACD.DC is leading the way in achieving and maintaining the highest credential available to directors in the United States."

To learn more about NACD Directorship Certification, visit Certification.NACDOnline.org .

ABOUT NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

ABOUT PERSEFONI

Persefoni's Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP) provides businesses, financial institutions, and government agencies software to manage their climate-related data and decarbonization strategies with the same rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. The company's Software-as-a-Service solutions enable users to calculate and disclose their carbon footprint to multiple stakeholders seamlessly, perform climate trajectory modeling aligned to temperature rise scenarios set forth by the Paris agreement, and benchmark their impact by region, sector, or peer groups. Persefoni partners with leading global firms across consulting, technology, and standards setters to bring the best end-to-end solutions to its customers. To learn more about Persefoni, please visit https://persefoni.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Persefoni