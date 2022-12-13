NASA's Big 2022: Historic Moon Mission, Webb Telescope Images, More

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 is one for the history books as NASA caps off another astronomical year.

NASA launched its mega Moon rocket for the first time, sending its uncrewed Orion spacecraft around the Moon; kicked off a new era in astronomy with the Webb Space Telescope's record-breaking new imagery from the cosmos; moved an asteroid in humanity's first ever planetary defense demonstration; working with its partners, sent astronauts on regular missions to the International Space Station, tested new technologies, including an inflatable heat shield for Mars; continued development of quieter supersonic aircraft, and much more.

"There is no doubt that 2022 was out of this world! From the history-making splashdown of the Artemis I mission, to the groundbreaking images from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to the innovative LOFTID technology demonstration, the smashing success of the DART mission, incredible progress in our aeronautics programs, and the growth of partnerships with commercial and international partners, 2022 will go down in the history books as one of the most accomplished years across all of NASA's missions," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "There's so much to look forward to in 2023 too: More stunning discoveries from Webb telescope, climate missions that will tell us more about how our Earth is changing, continued science on the International Space Station, groundbreaking aeronautics developments with the X-59 and X-57 experimental aircraft, the selection of the first astronauts to go to the Moon in more than 50 years, and more. Space is the place and NASA proves humanity's reach is limitless!"

In support of the Biden-Harris Administration's priorities, the agency remained a global leader in providing data related to climate change including unveiling a concept for a new Earth Information Center, and published NASA's first Equity Action Plan. Congress also passed, for the first time in five years, a NASA Authorization Act. And in 2022, NASA reached a decade of excellence by being named as the Best Place to Work in the federal government among large agencies by the Partnership for Public Service for an unprecedented 10th consecutive time.

Below is a summary of accomplishments, demonstrating how in 2022, NASA explored the unknown in air and space, innovated for the benefit of humanity, and inspired the world through discovery.

Preparing for human lunar exploration

Among the accomplishments for NASA's human spaceflight programs, the agency successfully launched, for the first time, its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which put NASA's Orion spacecraft on a path that traveled farther than any spacecraft built for astronauts has been before. Through Artemis, the agency advanced plans to send the first woman and first of color to the Moon. Leading up to the historic Nov. 16 launch of Artemis I, as well as a successful Orion splashdown on Dec. 11, NASA completed multiple key milestones for SLS, Orion, and ground systems:

The agency also completed numerous key Artemis milestones that will ensure not only a human return to the lunar surface, but long-term exploration on and around the Moon in preparation for sending the first astronauts to Mars:

Maintaining human presence in low-Earth orbit

The NASA Authorization Act passed by Congress extended America's participation in the International Space Station through at least Sept. 30, 2030, enabling the U.S. to continue to reap the benefits for the next decade while the agency works with American industry to develop commercial destinations and markets for a thriving space economy. This was the 22nd continuous year of human presence aboard the orbiting laboratory. Here are some accomplishments in 2022:

NASA and SpaceX successfully launched and returned crew members to and from the International Space Station from the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida . Regular crew rotation flights to and from station continue to help maximize science in space, including:

Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and landed in the desert of the western United States , Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams are preparing for the first flight with astronauts in 2023, the final demonstration prior to regular flights to the microgravity complex. NASA and Boeing successfully launched and returned the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft fromCape Canaveral Space Force Station and landed in the desert of the western completing the uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) to the space station to help prove the system is ready to fly astronauts. Starliner and its crew of NASA astronautsandare preparing for the first flight with astronauts in 2023, the final demonstration prior to regular flights to the microgravity complex.

Crew members welcomed the first NASA-enabled private astronaut mission, Axiom Mission 1, to the orbital complex advancing the agency's goal of commercializing low-Earth orbit,

Space station crew members are planned to complete 14 spacewalks to upgrade and conduct maintenance at the orbiting laboratory. NASA astronauts continued work to install the International Space Station Rollout Solar Arrays (iROSA), which will increase power generation capability by up to 30% when fully complete, and its partners continued outfitting the Nauka module and new European robotic arm.

Northrop Grumman's Cygnus spacecraft completed its first limited reboost of the International Space Station – the first mission to feature this enhanced capability as a standard service for NASA.

The International Space Station performed a critical demonstration focused on in-orbit housekeeping by deploying about 172 pounds of trash from the NanoRacks Bishop Airlock for a safe disposal in Earth's atmosphere.

Four commercial cargo missions delivered more than 30,000 pounds of science investigations, tools, and critical supplies to the space station, and two returned about 8,900 pounds of investigations and equipment to researchers on Earth.

Selected seven new additions to the team of flight directors to oversee operations of the space station, commercial crew, and Artemis missions to the Moon.

Advancing our understanding of Earth, climate change

In 2022, NASA continued its commitment to understanding impacts of climate change on planet Earth, maintaining its role as a leader in understanding climate and Earth science. Among the accomplishments in this area, the agency:

Solar system, beyond

While preparing for a robotic return to the lunar surface, NASA advanced its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative closer to home. Meanwhile, farther in the solar system, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope deployed and captured new images, Hubble continued to make new discoveries, the agency conducted two Venus flybys, and more:

Through CLPS, NASA selected two new science instrument suites – including one that will study the mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time – for priority Artemis science on the Moon through the agency's Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon (PRISM) call for proposals. NASA also awarded Draper a contract to deliver Artemis science investigations to the Moon in 2025. The experiments riding on Draper's SERIES-2 lander are headed to Schrödinger Basin, a large lunar impact crater on the far side of the Moon, close to the lunar South Pole.

Developing New Technologies for Benefit of All

NASA advances capabilities for space exploration, tapping entrepreneurs, researchers, and innovators across the country for solutions that will enable missions for decades to come. From launching space missions to demonstrating advanced technologies to supporting the development of early-stage concepts, 2022 highlights include:

Progressing toward new era of air travel

NASA worked with its partners and the private sector to advance sustainable aviation by developing and testing new green technologies that will revolutionize air transportation. The knowledge and technology generated by the agency will provide regulators and industry with new ways to integrate sustainable solutions. Over the past year, the agency:

Prioritizing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA)

This year, NASA developed and launched an agencywide DEIA Strategic Plan to recruit, hire, support, engage, and retain the most talented and promising individuals, from all backgrounds and life experiences, to be part of the NASA family. NASA also:

Inspiring Artemis Generation through Science, Technology, Education, and Math

Through a variety of STEM outreach activities, NASA sought to inspire a new generation of students and encourage them to become the next scientists, engineers, and astronauts. NASA conducts its STEM work through partnering with key organizations, awarding a variety of grants, and more. STEM highlights in 2022 include:

Public engagement

Inspiration remains the foundation of NASA's public engagement programs. While safely returning to regularly conducting in-person activities as well as hosting virtual events and digital communications, NASA provided opportunities to connect people around the world with agency content. Highlights in 2022 included:

Among the many collaborations that allowed NASA to educate and inspire new audiences:

Astronaut Snoopy took a ride around the Moon on Orion as the zero gravity indicator for the Artemis I mission as part of a partnership with Peanuts Worldwide that extends back to the Apollo era.

LEGO Education held a four-day build event at NASA Kennedy featuring STEM challenges connected to the "Build to Launch" STEM series that LEGO Education created in partnership with NASA. The agency also worked with LEGO to help identify NASA content that fed into several Artemis-inspired LEGO City Moon sets.

Krispy Kreme released a one-day Artemis doughnut to celebrate Artemis I.

NASA and Google Arts & Culture partnered to create a digital gallery called, "Our Solar System: A 3D adventure through our cosmic neighborhood with NASA," which includes more than 60 3D models of planets, Moons and NASA spacecraft. These models, along with a newly released SLS 3D model , are also featured via Google Search results.

NASA worked with Google on a Webb telescope Doodle celebrating the first images, as well as a DART easter egg where, after the successful DART asteroid redirect, results on Google's search page were skewed when a user searched for DART on Google's home page.

Multiple screens in Times Square and in Piccadilly Circus featured the Webb First Light Images shortly after their release in July, sharing the excitement these images created with even more people around the world.

NASA unveiled a new partnership with Crayola Education in 2021 and worked with Crayola and Harper Publishing to help celebrate the 75 th anniversary of the iconic children's story, Goodnight Moon .

NASA worked with Mattel and the ISS National Lab, which sponsored the project, to film NASA astronauts Kayla Baron and Raja Chari on the space station for an episode of a Barbie series, "You Can Be Anything." The purpose of the free video was to inspire young students to be interested in STEM careers.

NASA maintains high visibility, engaging new audiences in innovative ways, whether it's through partnerships, arts or entertainment projects that reach millions of people. In 2022, NASA collaborated on over 150 documentary projects, 29 notable television programs and 19 feature films which reached audiences globally.

NASA developed an exhibition of 15 pieces from the agency's art collection at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington , which had not been on display in over a decade. New items included the Kehinde Wiley Moon Person award, on loan from MTV, and Andy Warhol paintings in the collection.

NASA collaborated with studios on feature films, including Roland Emmerich's Moonfall starring Halle Berry (Lionsgate), Lightyear (Disney), Richard Linklater's Apollo 10/1-2 (Netflix), A Million Miles Away (Amazon: post-production) starring Michael Pena , and Project Artemis (Apple TV: preproduction) produced by Scarlett Johansson . The agency also collaborated on more than a dozen Artemis documentaries with outlets ranging from Smithsonian/Paramount+ to National Geographic/Disney. TV programs of note include Snoopy Season 2 (Apple TV), Top Chef, Jeopardy, and Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah , which included an interview with Webb Space Telescope Program Director Greg Robinson

The agency attracted major talent for various mission related projects and outreach initiatives. These included:

Video content for Artemis I with Eddie Vedder , Yo-Yo Ma and the Philadelphia Orchestra, Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock , Jack Black , Keke Palmer , Patrick Wilson and Chris Evans .

Halle Berry conducted an Instagram live with NASA's Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche and NASA astronaut Victor Glover . She also walked the red carpet for Moonfall with NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps .

NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn visited the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory with Chris Evans for a tour and downlink with the space station. Marshburn also attended the premiere of Buzz Lightyear. A special screening of the film was held at the VP's residence with NASA astronauts, Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba .

Coldplay did a special Webb image global release during their concert tour in Berlin .

Additional talent that visited NASA's Johnson including Carrie Underwood , Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas , and Marshawn Lynch . Actor Channing Tatum visited NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida .

Space station downlinks were arranged between astronauts and Eddie Vedder , Jack Black , Richard Linklater and Yo-Yo Ma .

Special movie screenings aboard the space station included Apollo 10-1/2 and Buzz Lightyear.

NASA also participated in a National Symphony Orchestra concert at Wolf Trap for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with a special segment on the Webb telescope.

For more about NASA's missions, research, and discoveries, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

