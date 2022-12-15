RollWorks Named Buyer Intent Data Leader, Retains Advertising Leader Position in G2's Winter Grid Report

User reviews highlight account-based marketing leader's new intent data, CRM integrations, and account insights

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , continues its market innovation leadership and momentum as a trusted partner for B2B companies looking to accelerate revenue growth.

The company announced that in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid Report, RollWorks received 15 leader awards, including for buyer intent, advertising, and account-based analytics, and rated highly for its implementation, ease of set up, ease of use, and ease of admin across:

Account-based Advertising

Account-based Analytics

Account-based Orchestration Platforms

Account Data Management

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Cross-Channel Advertising

Display Advertising

Marketing Account Intelligence

Market Intelligence

Retargeting

Social Media Advertising

"It's validating to see RollWorks positively impacting so many account-based customer programs, particularly in the areas of advertising and buyer intent, to help organizations quickly fill the gaps in their current go-to-market strategies while growing and protecting their businesses," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing at RollWorks.

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last few years , fueled by a number of product advancements and the company's ability to incrementally impact organizations' go-to-market strategies. Most recently, the company rolled out a new level of intent data sophistication with the open beta of Keyword Intent — when combined with best-in-class Bombora Intent and G2 buyer intent, RollWorks Keyword Intent provides corroborating sources of intent and the best possible results that give organizations more certainty an account is actually in market.

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores." In the Winter 2023 report, RollWorks also received 12 additional badges since the Fall report, including the "Users Love Us" badge, for having more than 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars.

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"RollWorks is one of the most powerful tools we have in our stack for paid ABM campaigns. And while we do have account-level ICP criteria to optimize spend in-house, RollWorks provides its own proprietary layer of ICP, best-fit targeting that helps ensure we are fully optimizing our paid efforts, particularly with Display." — Marketing & Advertising professional

"RollWorks is by far the most user-friendly yet advanced ABM advertising platform. It makes it so easy to target accounts & contact lists with significant efficiency. The digging deeper into account insights to see the customer journey, their intent data, and other contributing engagement metrics that could help us more easily identify the account we need to target. It's a phenomenal platform and would highly recommend it to anyone!" — Digital Marketing Manager

"I love the ease of the way we can integrate with HubSpot so we can effortlessly ensure we are advertising to the same target accounts that our business development team is actively reaching out to ." — VP of Market and Client Experience ." —

"RollWorks has given us new sources of quality top of funnel traffic that we can use to convert to marketing qualified leads… With RollWorks, our sales team is challenged to keep up with the flow of quality leads coming through - a nice problem to have. We are getting more informed, personalized conversations with prospects thanks to the magic of intent topics - an incredibly impactful feature." — Mid-market professional

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

