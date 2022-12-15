Xplore the Outdoors with iSportsmanX: Available December 19, 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSportsman has proudly been serving veterans, service members and their families since 2009, providing them with a full suite of services to aid them in getting back outdoors and participating in the hobbies they enjoy. To continue this enterprise level service, a new feature will be available Dec. 19, 2022, on iSportsman.net.

The soft launch of the intuitive iSportsmanX service is almost here —and will be free to use and available to all. Accessible on desktop and mobile devices through iSportsman.net, iSportsmanX is a modern outdoor activity search optimization tool that allows users to find recreational outings both around their current location or their intended destination. Inspired by the nomadic lifestyle of those who serve, iSportsmanX aims to connect veterans, service members, their families, and civilians to the best activities available in any given location.

Returning results not only on iSportsman managed locations, but all locations related to the user's search, iSportsmanX offers users an unparalleled look at the opportunities available to them. Users can search for activities on iSportsmanX by location name, activity keyword or recreation category. With an adjustable radius setting of up to 2,000 miles, searches can be tuned to the user's preference.

iSportsmanX service features will be immediately available to iSportsman.net visitors on December 16, 2022. Upon load, an interactive map will automatically produce results for outdoor recreational activities based on location.

Once they make a selection, users will be brought to the activity's page, which comes standard with contact information, state regulations and more. In addition, each activity page will recommend similar opportunities close by; meaning you don't have to stay inside if a spot is overcrowded and can conveniently find another spot.

iSportsman is excited for the soft launch of this new service in December and remains dedicated to providing the most cutting-edge solutions to users. New activities and locations will be made available daily, while user feedback will help perfect the iSportsmanX service in time for the hard launch date estimated in late summer 2023.

Spend less time looking for activities and more time outdoors with iSportsmanX.

About iSportsman: iSportsman is the leading recreational program management solution in the nation, serving as the enterprise-level provider for the U.S. Army's and U.S. Air Force's, U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services. Visit isportsman.com for more information.

