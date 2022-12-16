Integrity Tool & Mold Selects Palantir to Support its Growth

DENVER and WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir," NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise and Integrity Mold & Tool ("Integrity"), a global pioneer in the tool and mold industry, today announced a partnership to deploy Palantir Foundry across business functions at Integrity to help support the company's growth and cement its leading position in the market.



This multi-year, multi-million dollar deal will help optimize Integrity's operations from the factory floor to sales, product design, scheduling and engineering, helping revolutionize how the company operates and how its leaders run the business. Palantir's Foundry operating system is designed to lead to better, data-driven decisions at all levels by using the data organisations already have and will help optimize Integrity's assets by developing and operationalizing the company's existing data foundation.



Founded in 2000 by a mold maker, Integrity has grown from a single plant to five facilities in three locations in North America, projecting revenue of more than C$230 million in 2023. Aware of the importance of cutting-edge technology to guarantee speed of execution and a competitive advantage over foreign manufacturers, the company has been investing in its digital transformation. For example, Integrity is setting up connectors to extract data from its machines; this machine connectivity will be extended and augmented by Palantir.



"Thanks to our talented and hardworking team, we had extracted all the potential out of our current system but wanted a more advanced data platform to reach our full potential," said Paul DiGiovanni, Integrity's founder and CEO. "Palantir Foundry is aligned with our desire to act with speed to push the boundaries of what is possible and will help take Integrity to a new level."



Palantir believes software has a critical role in ensuring the job security of tomorrow's workforce and its technology aims to amplify, not replace, human decision making. Foundry is a vertically integrated platform that bridges the full spectrum of data operations and can be used by a workforce throughout organisations.

Palantir logo (PRNewswire)

"Our partners at Integrity recognize that software and technology are key for North American manufacturers to compete globally and to preserve manufacturing jobs," said David MacNaughton, president of Palantir Technologies Canada. "This partnership shows how our cutting-edge technology can benefit companies of all sizes, and we are proud to support Integrity's pursuit of excellence."

Palantir's software is currently deployed in more than 50 industries and helps power decisions in some of the most complex data environments in the world including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing, and government. Palantir is growing in Canada, where it already employs more than 50 people and works with customers in government, finance, healthcare, energy and manufacturing.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Integrity Tool & Mold, Inc.

Integrity Tool & Mold is a global leader specializing in the design and manufacturing of plastic injection molds for the automotive industry. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Oldcastle (Windsor), Ontario, Canada, Integrity currently has more than 700 highly skilled team members operating out of three countries, dedicated to its mission to be the most intelligently operated and professionally run manufacturing system in the world.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customer's ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Media Contacts

Palantir

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com

Integrity Tool & Mold

Lindsay Wilbur

Lindsay@teamintegrity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.