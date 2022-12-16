NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share.  This compares to net income of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $32.1 million or $4.33 per share.  This compares to net income of $73.7 million or $9.96 per share for the year ended September 30, 2021.  The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





  9/30/22

 6/30/22

  9/30/21


9/30/22

9/30/21

EARNINGS DATA:










 Net interest income


$

23,964

21,914

22,629


89,168

97,849


 Provision for loan losses



750

--

--


750

--


 Non-interest income



6,420

16,276

24,358


63,188

145,614


 Non-interest expense



23,912

25,041

34,884


109,975

149,048


 Income tax expense



1,197

3,025

2,196


9,541

20,709


     Net income


$

4,525

10,124

9,907


32,090

73,706











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:










Total assets


$

2,644,364

2,478,684

2,359,371


2,644,364

2,359,371


Total loans held for sale



129,281

220,131

576,927


129,281

576,927


Total loans held for investment and  mortgage-backed securities, net



2,033,849

1,784,758

1,392,783


2,033,849

1,392,783


Customer and brokered deposit accounts


1,496,041

1,354,561

1,351,337


1,496,041

1,351,337


Stockholders' equity



378,878

389,106

393,346


378,878

393,346











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

51.15

52.53

53.13


51.15

53.13


Earnings per share



0.61

1.37

1.34


4.33

9.96


Cash dividends paid per share



0.85

0.85

2.00


3.30

4.05












Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

0.71 %

1.73 %

1.70 %


1.28 %

3.00 %


Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)


4.71 %

10.37 %

10.01 %


8.31 %

19.82 %












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,407,279

7,407,884

7,402,738


7,408,456

7,402,949

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301705439.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.